The Basalt Town Council is struggling to figure out what to do with a development application at one of the most visible sites in town.
Councilman David Knight said there is “trepidation” among council members over settling the stakes at the former Clark’s Market space at the gateway to the historic downtown. Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light submitted an application for 67 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery story in a new three-story building. The old grocery store building would be demolished to make way for a new structure. About 20,000 square feet of the old structure has been sitting vacant for more than a decade.
“It’s a challenging decision,” Knight said at Tuesday night’s council meeting. “It’s one of those decisions where if we do nothing, we’re left with a blighted property. You can’t just let it ride but also, if you pick the wrong decision, you’re going to end up with what you don’t want. We have to keep working on this together.”
The project, known as the Basalt Center Circle building, received the first of two needed approvals from the council in November and the Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission recommended in May to grant final approval. Nevertheless, the project has drawn its share of opposition along the way and that continued during the public hearing Tuesday.
The main criticisms were that the design and mass of the three-story building doesn’t blend well enough with historic downtown Basalt and that the project will add to Basalt’s traffic and parking problems, which are at their worst during summers. Some speakers complained that the building looks too much like the “square boxes” that were built at Willits Town Center, the relatively recent development anchored by Whole Foods on the west end of Basalt.
“Maintain the charm of old Basalt,” one speaker urged the council.
Basalt resident Andrea Morales, who has consistently spoken against the proposed project, said the building is too tall and blocks great views of the surrounding mountains. In addition, she claimed, there is a “huge influx of traffic this will create.”
The development team said they have tweaked the design to tie into elements of Basalt’s past. They said the project will provide worker housing, create gathering spaces on a courtyard outside the building, increase vitality downtown and convert the blighted property into something useful.
Heather Henry of Connect One, a planning and landscape architecture firm working for the applicants, said the project makes the best use of a challenging piece of property. It also complies with the vision of the town’s 2020 master plan by bringing a small market back to downtown.
The application represents “what we think is a really well balanced and kick-ass project we’ve painted on this canvas,” Henry said.
The apartments will be on the second and third floors of the building, with the grocery store, liquor store and possibly food vendors on the first floor. Of the 67 apartments, 17 will be price-capped rental units. The town code requires 15% of the units be price-capped. This project hits 25%.
The average size of the studio and two-bedroom units is about 500 square feet, which some audience members said is too small.
“The bathrooms look like they belong in a 737. They’re tiny,” said Ted Guy, a Basalt architect. He said tiny homes are only attractive to 20- and 21-year-olds and only for a short time.
Not all public comments were against the project. Larry Yaw, another Basalt architect, said the project turns a fallow space into something useful.
“To me this project represents nothing less than a renaissance,” he said.
But longtime Basalt resident and former business owner Kathleen Cole warned that the project will generate traffic and parking woes that will make conditions tougher on existing businesses in the core. She suggested the decision on the project should rest with voters rather than the council.
“A lot of people have heard it’s a done deal,” Cole said. “Let’s take it to the people in a vote.”
When it was the council’s turn to speak, Knight assured people the council has an open mind and wants them to continue to weigh in on the project.
“I want to say first off to everyone listening, this is not a done deal,” he said.
Knight said one of the themes he has heard is people aren’t excited about the building’s appearance. “I’m not super-excited about how it looks either,” he said.
Councilwoman Angela Anderson added that the building “doesn’t have the charm or character of old town.”
Mayor Bill Kane made it clear he supports the redevelopment of the old Clark’s space. He said it was a central theme when he successfully ran for mayor in 2020.
Among the benefits he cited: The project is only 175 feet from a major public bus stop, so it defines transit-oriented development. And, it is infill within the defined town boundaries; therefore, it puts density where it belongs.
Kane said the application is for a worthy addition at a vital place for the town.
“The space has been a blank spot for 12 years,” he said.
The meeting ended abruptly without an overabundance of direction to Belinski and Light on what they should change. Council members expressed that they want to see details of a study on traffic and specifically how traffic will flow out of the parking lot onto Midland Avenue. That intersection already is often overwhelmed.
The council’s comments also seemed to suggest the development team has more work to do on the design. The meeting was continued to July 26.
Knight took on role of community motivator, urging the public to keep commenting and the developers to keep adjusting. The stakes are too high to give up, he said.
“That kind of stinks if we have an empty building for another decade or two,” Knight said. “Let’s figure it out.”