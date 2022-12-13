Basalt town government is defending its approval of a downtown project against a citizen’s lawsuit that claims it ran afoul of the town master plan.
Ted Guy, a longtime midvalley resident, filed a lawsuit this fall challenging Basalt’s approval of 65 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery store at the old Clark’s Market building. Guy contended that town-planning efforts set an objective of 35,000 square feet of commercial space at the site and envisioned 25% less housing than proposed. In addition, the proposed “massive exposed parking garage” that is part of the project is inadequate to meet the needs of the apartments, let alone help solve downtown’s parking shortage.
“The development application and final approvals granted by the ordinance fail to conform to the 2020 Basalt Master Plan and related Our Town Subarea Plan and land use regulations, thus, the ordinance granting rezoning of the subject real property was unlawful for failure to comply with the Town of Basalt Land Use Regulations for rezoning,” Guy’s lawsuit maintains.
Guy’s lawsuit was unusual for a couple of reasons. First, he is going to bat for more development rather than less — often in the Roaring Fork Valley, opposition files litigation to prevent a development. Second, he filed the lawsuit as a town resident rather than as a party of the development or as an adjacent property owner.
In its answer filed in November, the town government claimed Guy “lacks standing to bring this suit.” But just in case a judge believes otherwise, the town laid out its defense: It contended the council’s approval of the Basalt Center Circle project was consistent with the land use code, master plan or Our Town Subarea Plan.
The town council granted final approval on Aug. 23 with a 4-2 vote. The 65 apartment units will include 17 with rent caps. Public hearings on the project drew both supporters and detractors. Supporters said it was beyond time that the old Clark’s Market building be replaced with something more functional at the doorstep to downtown. The main part of the 30,000-square-foot building has been vacant for several years. Some council members labeled the site Basalt’s “black hole.” Proponents credited developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light with providing more affordable housing than required by the town code and for bringing a grocer back to downtown. Basalt has City Market and Whole Foods in the Willits neighborhood, 2 miles away.
Guy and other opponents of the project contended the proposal fell short of the vibrant mix of commercial and residential uses envisioned in community-visioning exercises. Those visions were incorporated into the town’s master plan. Some critics said the building design didn’t mesh well with historic downtown, though Belinski and Light refined their plan to try to address that point. Other critics contended the project would exacerbate Basalt’s downtown parking problem.
The council majority credited the developers with addressing concerns that were raised by the board and the public.
In addition to contending Guy doesn’t have standing to file the lawsuit, the town’s affirmative defenses said, “An entity’s interpretation of its own code is entitled to deference.”
In addition, the town said, “Government officials are presumed to have exercised their functions without bias or prejudice.
“There is a presumption of validity given to certain governmental decisions,” the defense’s argument continues.
The town has some defense coverage for lawsuits such as the one filed by Guy, called a Rule 106 claim, in its insurance policy, according to Town Attorney Jeff Conklin. Basalt is covered through the Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency. CIRSA appointed attorney Nick Poppe to assist on the town’s defense on the claim, Conklin said.
No hearings have been set yet in the litigation. Meanwhile, the town staff is reviewing technical information provided by Light and Belinski’s Basalt Center Circle LLC on issues such as revised civil engineering drawings and deed restrictions on the affordable housing, according to Town Manager Ryan Mahoney. The developers completed their purchase of the property and will likely apply for a demolition permit once the town staff finishes the technical review, Mahoney said.