The Basalt Early Childhood Coalition will recommend that the town fund its 2021 work plan to the tune of $94,500 during a work session this evening.
The initiative picks up project planning halted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the monetary request, which would come from the general fund, is on par with what was budgeted this year, according to a Basalt town staff memorandum.
The funding discussion is slated for 5:20 p.m. at Basalt Town Hall, and will be televised live at grassrootstv.org. To participate during the public comment portion of the meeting, email planning@basalt.net or text 970-987-7010.
The lion’s share of the coalition’s funding initiatives, $60,000, is directed toward tuition assistance, according to the memo prepared by planner Sara Nadolny.
“Providing financial assistance to qualifying families is one of the most important initiatives for the coalition. It enables young children access to quality, licensed early childhood education, thereby playing a vital role in the early socialization of children and kindergarten readiness,” reads a section of the memo. “Simultaneously, tuition assistance enables parents to return to the workforce.”
Qualification criteria has been updated, and applicants are asked to initially seek assistance through the Colorado Child Care Assistance programs prior to completing an application for town funds, according to the memo. Visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/child-care-assistance for information or to apply.
The budget also includes a request for $15,000 in “quality improvement,” with the coalition proposing continuance of the “Building on the Best Goals” program.
“The program has proven to increase quality, engagement, teacher retention and to strengthen co-teaching skills,” the memo says. Supporting lead teacher and director certifications are other initiatives that enhance teacher retention, it states.
Providing $7,500 for capacity planning of an early education facility in Willits Town Center also is budgeted. Ten-thousand dollars allocated for a needs assessment that wasn’t completed in 2020, which also was pandemic-related, will be returned to council, according to the memo.
Additionally, the memo says the coalition expects to be able to finish the needs assessment in 2021 to better understand current demand. As well, a partner or partners will be sought to help develop the child care facility in Willits.
Within the Basalt Early Childhood Coalition’s 2021 work plan, the public engagement budget has been reduced to $2,000 from $7,500 because of limits imposed by COVID-19.
Basalt has funded its early childhood coalition since 2007, with a goal to provide “families that live or work in Basalt’s Three-Mile Planning Area the opportunity for high-quality and affordable child care.”
The town’s master plan identifies this planning area as that which is located within three miles of Basalt’s boundaries.