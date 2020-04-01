Election Day for the town of Basalt is Tuesday, April 7, and voters are encouraged to mail their ballot via the U.S. Post Office by today, Wednesday, April 1, to ensure it will arrive on time. Postage required is 55 cents.
Three candidates, Bill Infante, Bill Kane and Rob Leavitt, are running for mayor and six candidates, Glenn Drummond, Tiffany Haddad, Elise Hottel, David Knight, Jennifer Riffle and Kirk “Dieter” Schindler, are vying for three council seats.
Town Clerk Pam Schilling said Tuesday that ballots have been mailed out to 2,538 registered voters. They were initially sent on March 16, and those who have yet to receive a ballot should contact Schilling at 970-279-4381.
On Election Day, only one person at a time may enter Basalt Town Hall, 101 Midland Ave., to cast a ballot. That’s in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we do have voters that need to come in on Election Day, they will be limited to the front foyer, which will be modified to serve as a voting booth,” Schilling said.
Asked what sanitary practices will be in place on Election Day, she said, “We will wipe down the area after each voter has left. Pens will be available and will be wiped down after use.”
The town clerk reiterated there are better options than in-person voting.
“The best safety practice for voters, staff and election judges is for voters to return their ballots by mail or by dropping them off in the 24/7 ballot box behind town hall,” Schilling added.