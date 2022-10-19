An 81-year-old farmer who has cultivated a loyal following while teaching sustainable agriculture moved closer Monday to reaching a deal with Eagle County that will secure the future of his legacy business on Basalt Mountain.
Jerome Osentowski wanted to come up with a succession plan for his Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute because of his age. Instead, it looked like curtains for CRMPI early in the county’s review process. Both the planning staff and the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission recommended denial of a special use permit for the demonstration farm.
But on Monday, Osentowski and the Eagle County commissioners reached a deal in principle. A final vote was delayed until Nov. 30 to give the two sides more time to nail down conditions of approval.
Osentowski has been farming and gardening on the sunny south side of Basalt Mountain for nearly 40 years. Training students in sustainable agriculture practices evolved to be a big part of CRMPI’s business. Eagle County ordered Osentowski in 2020 to apply to legalize the business that expanded in bits and pieces over the years. Osentowski and his team have been wrangling with county officials for the last two years over the permit.
The three county commissioners noted during a three-hour session Monday that they couldn't simply grant approval because Osentowski is a popular guy with a laudable mission of improving local food production and agricultural sustainability.
“This is not that simple,” said Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney, chair of the board. “It is not just about, ‘This is good work.’”
Instead, health and safety issues dominated the hearing. The permaculture institute property — covered with fruit trees, multiple varieties of berry bushes and tropical greenhouses for year-round food production — is accessible via rough, narrow Cedar Drive. The dirt route has a cliff down to the Fryingpan Valley on one side and a rock wall upslope. It’s challenging to navigate in the best of conditions and treacherous when wet or snow-packed.
Eagle County’s primary concern has been the safety of students and residents of the mountainside in case of wildfire as well as the health of all concerned when it comes to sewage treatment. In the public hearing Monday, the speakers were divided between students and supporters who lauded Osentowski for inspiring so many young farmers and neighbors who said the operation isn’t a compatible use.
Michael Thompson of Basalt, a longtime friend and student of Osentowski who runs a greenhouse design business with him, said Eagle County government should award CRMPI’s effort to teach people to grow their own food.
“I’ve seen him teach literally over 30,000 people from all over the world,” Thompson said.
Eden Vardy, executive director of the Farm Collaborative at Cozy Point Ranch, said he was inspired when he was a student at Aspen High School when he heard Osentowski speak about permaculture roughly 20 years ago.
“It absolutely shaped the rest of my life,” Vardy said.
Vanessa Harmony started Colorado Edible Forest after she trained at CRMPI for three years. She said Osentowski inspired her and an entire generation of young farmers in the valley.
About six neighboring property owners who spoke at the meeting credited Osentowski for his forward-thinking operation but contended it was the right business in the wrong place. Jimmy Hunter, a neighbor for 35 years, said visitors are unprepared for the challenges when they drive to CRMPI on snow-covered roads. He said he is always pulling out stuck cars on the overburdened road.
“The road just can’t handle it,” he said of increased traffic from CRMPI’s workshops.
Hunter claimed Osentowski has ignored issues for years, kept expanding his business and runs it slipshod. He wants to house people at a “Third World KOA campground” that is ill-sited and inadequate, Hunter said. The business model depends on getting more and more students attending classes, he alleged.
“He’s doing it on our backs,” Hunter said. “The only person this benefits is Jerome and his pocketbook.”
Eric Berry, who owns property and rents out a house south of CRMPI, said he admires Osentowski’s mission but suggested the business has outgrown the site.
“Maybe this is no longer the right place for what he’s doing,” Berry said.
All neighbors who spoke expressed a fear of campers accidentally starting a fire and degrading the environment with human waste. CRMPI altered its application over the course of two years to try to address health, safety and access. Classes will be limited to a maximum of 28 people — 20 students, five volunteers and teachers and three employees. The courses would be confined to 41 days maximum. Participants will be strongly encouraged to take a shuttle to the site rather than drive private vehicles. Three porta-potties will be used rather than relying on the septic system or visiting the woods. Campfires and smoking will be banned at the campsites.
In addition, two ponds will be built to augment an existing one to supply water for firefighting. Osentowski contended he had the best water rights and supply on his property among his immediate neighbors. While they are warning about the fire risk from his property, he said, the reality is he will supply water for fighting any potential fires that break out on their property.
Osentowski’s land use planner, Maya Ward-Karet, conceded there were problems with the operation in the past but Osentowski has worked to address them.
If the special use permit isn’t approved by the county, Osentowski would still be able to operate his greenhouses and produce food outside because Colorado is a right to farm state. Ward-Karet contended a standard farming operation would generate more traffic than a demonstration farm using shuttles to bring students to the site.
Osentowski needs a demonstration farm with a heavy emphasis on workshops, Ward-Karet said. Relying only on food production won’t generate enough income.
“He’s establishing himself as a world-class leader in permaculture,” she said.
Ward-Karet urged the commissioners to recognize there is “substantial compliance” with the county land use code if not full compliance.
The commissioners were in a conciliatory mood. Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry said she would be willing to grant the special use permit if Osentowski agreed with all the conditions imposed by the county.
“This one has been a complicated one,” she said. “It’s a use that’s been going on for decades. It’s an agricultural use by right but it’s more than that.”
The proposed ordinance for approval had 18 conditions that Osentowski must agree to and more are coming. The three commissioners tabled a final vote to go through the application and codify additional promises made, such as no campfires.
In addition, the board wants to find wording that would grant the special use permit for CRMPI to Osentowski, but require compliance checks for the operation if he retires and a new special use permit application if he sells.
Osentowski indicated he could abide by that condition. He doesn’t plan to take the money and run through a sale.
“I don’t plan to sell the property but I do plan to turn it over to other people,” Osentowski said. “That’s part of permaculture, being able to turn it over to the next generation.”
The commissioners will resume review on Nov. 30 at the Eagle County office building in El Jebel at a time to be determined.