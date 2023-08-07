The Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District finds itself in a taxing situation.
Fire district officials want to ask voters for a property tax increase in November to pay off a bond issuance needed to remodel and expand the fire station in El Jebel. But they are uncertain if the timing is right because of the recent government property reappraisals in Colorado that sent values soaring in the midvalley as well as everywhere else in the Roaring Fork Valley and Colorado.
So the district hired a consultant to conduct a scientific survey of voters to take their temperature on a possible ballot question.
“We really want to find out what voters will tolerate,” said Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.
Here is the dilemma facing the district: Property owners are apprehensive about what their taxes will be for 2023 after the surge in values. A ballot question is being contemplated for the November general election, nearly two months before property taxes bills will arrive. Most taxing districts haven’t determined yet if they will adjust their mill levies to reduce their haul in revenues, or if they will keep rates the same and keep the windfall.
In some cases, the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR, will limit the increase in revenues. Pitkin County government, for example, is limited to a revenue increase of 5.5% from property taxes. Other districts received voter approval in bygone years to lift the restrictions of TABOR.
Thompson, a longtime Roaring Fork Valley resident, said he understands the concern of folks in the fire district.
“The concern is until they see what’s going to happen to their taxes, they’re not going to approve anything,” he said.
Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District is managed by the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority, which also oversees the Snowmass Village Fire Department.
The proposed tax question is only being contemplated for Basalt, not Snowmass Village. The Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District hasn’t set its 2024 budget yet. This is early in the annual process. However, the board of directors is contemplating reducing the mill levy to 6 from 8 mills for 2023 taxes, Thompson said. That would be accomplished by using a temporary mill levy credit that reserves the ability of the district to increase the mill levy in future years in case property values crater as they did during the Great Recession.
Even after dropping the mill levy, the fire district would reap higher property tax revenues than the prior year because the values grew so much, Thompson said. The amount of growth is yet to be determined.
So why doesn’t the district just keep the mill levy the same, reap the windfall and use that to pay off a bond issuance for the improvements to the El Jebel station? It’s too risky, Thompson said. If there was another recession such as in 2008-11 and property values tanked, the district could face trouble paying off its bonds.
“That’s a huge risk,” Thompson said. “We’re almost 100 percent dependent on property taxes.”
It could even find itself in a situation where it would be forced to lay off staff at a time when demand for emergency medical and fire calls is growing at 10% annually.
In addition, residents need the tax relief and deserve a chance to vote on whether the district should be allowed to increase taxes for the proposed improvements, he said.
And lastly, the stakes are high on the proposed improvements, Thompson said. The district leases 2½ acres for its station in El Jebel from Crawford Properties. It wants to buy that land and 2½ acres of open ground around it. It would add four to six townhouses for affordable housing for staff. It would also add a vehicle maintenance facility detached from the existing station. A larger training area would be built to the north of the existing station. It would allow for training on backing up fire engines, laying hoses and fighting fires. The current conference room and indoor training area at the station would be remodeled for administrative offices. The current administrative space would be used for other purposes.
The survey educates respondents on what is being sought and why, and it asks voters for their thoughts on a potential ballot question. The fire district hired Magellan Strategies to create the survey. The consultant used texts to target a random sample of voters likely to vote in the November election at the launch of the survey in July.
About 200 surveys were completed during the first week, Thompson said. They want at least 300 responses so the consultant has used emails, social media and cold calls to encourage more reponses. A news release last week opened an online survey to residents of the district who are registered voters in Pitkin or Eagle counties. The survey can be found at roaringforkfire.org/. The last day to respond to the survey is Tuesday, Aug. 8.
District officials will assess survey results on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and set a course of action.
“I really think people are supportive of us,” Thompson. “It’s just a tough time to be asking.”