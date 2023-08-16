The Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District board of directors voted 5-0 Tuesday night to ask voters in November to approve increasing debt and an increase in property taxes to fund expansion of the department.
While there is a lot of public apprehension about property tax bills right now, a survey showed overwhelming support for the fire district among likely voters and almost equally strong support for approving the ballot question. The survey results allayed the board’s fears about asking voters for a property tax increase this fall.
“It’s a tough time, we know that, because everybody’s afraid of taxes,” said board member John Young.
However, he said he feels there is a lot of misinformation and incorrect assumptions about property tax bills for 2023. Even though reappraisals showed values soared, that doesn’t automatically mean property taxes will go up an equal amount, Young said.
The state of Colorado requires all counties to reappraise property every other year, in the odd-numbered years. The reappraisal this year reflected property values as of June 2022, when the market was on a post-COVID high. Most property owners saw drastic increases in their values.
That had fire district officials questioning if the timing was right to approach voters. The board hired Magellan Strategies to conduct a survey of likely voters in the fire district to gauge support for a ballot question.
Courtney Sievers of Magellan told the board last evening that 91% of the 575 respondents approved of the job the fire district is doing with firefighting and emergency medical response services.
“That’s one of the highest ones I’ve ever seen,” Sievers said, adding that politicians would kill for approval ratings that high.
Of those respondents, 77% strongly approved of the job and 14% somewhat approved of the department’s performance.
In a different question, 61% of respondents felt the fire district is fiscally responsible and spends taxpayers’ funds wisely while 7% disagreed and 32% were unsure. Sievers said that was also a strong number since many people are unaware of their fire district’s operations and spending.
The kicker in the survey was 68% of respondents said they would vote “yes” on increasing debt by $26 million while 23% said they would oppose the debt. Among supporters, 38% said they would “definitely” approve the question while 30% said they would “probably” approve it.
Among the opponents, concern over property taxes was the big concern.
The fire district staff recommended the board go to election. “We’re comfortable moving forward with this,” Fire Chief Scott Thompson said.
A decision was necessary at this month’s meeting to launch the process to get the question on the ballot in November. The district falls into portions of both Eagle and Pitkin counties.
The ballot question will only be posed to constituents of the Basalt and Rural Fire Protection District. The fire district as well as the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District are managed by the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority. However, the authority doesn’t have taxing powers. Constituents of the Snowmass-Wildcat department won’t be asked for the property tax increase.
Basalt fire district board members Ed Van Walraven, Leroy Duroux, John Young, Hutch Foster and Vonda Williams approved proceeding to election. Board members said the growth of the midvalley and the increases in demand for services warrant seeking additional funds.
The fire district wants to purchase the land it currently leases for its fire station in El Jebel along with adjacent open ground. In addition, officials aim to build a training facility, a vehicle maintenance facility and affordable housing on the campus. The current building would be remodeled to add crew quarters and reshuffle administrative offices.
The wording of the ballot question may be tweaked but as it stands now voters would be asked to approve a debt increase of $26 million with a maximum repayment cost of $42 million. District property taxes would be increased $2.1 million annually to pay the debt.
Van Walraven said delaying a ballot question could put the fire district “behind the eight ball even further” because construction costs will almost certainly continue to rise. The same projects will cost more in the future.
Still, the board was sympathetic to concerns about rising property taxes. As part of the 2024 budget process, it will consider lowering its regular mill levy for operations in an amount to be determined.