The Basalt Longhorns have won 15 straight regular season football games.
After a 49-15 shellacking of Eagle Valley on Friday night to open the home season, the Longhorns are picking up right where they left off from their undefeated regular season a year ago, now 2-0 in 2023.
Basalt went up 28-0 in the first half against the Devils, matching their final score from their week-zero matchup at Summit the previous week. The Longhorns tallied at least four takeaways, three of which led to scoring positions or touchdowns outright.
The Longhorns experienced turnover on the offensive side of the ball from their league-championship season, losing starters at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. But key parts of the defense — like last year’s leading tacklers Noah Johnston, Will Daniel and Mav Dombrowski — are back and making an impact on both sides of the ball.
Basalt tallied at least four takeaways against the Devils, two right out of the gate from Dombrowski — recovering an Eagle Valley fumble on the first offensive snap of the game and an interception on the second drive. Three of the Eagle Valley turnovers, including a Taylor Hays pick-6 in the third quarter, led to scores.
“It all comes down to the culture of the program,” Dombrowski said. “We’re all on film 24/7 so we know that when their formations come out what plays they’re going to run. We just have the trust in the film and trust in our brothers that we’re always going to do the right job.”
Dombrowski would have added a third takeaway via another interception in the first quarter had it not been rescinded by a pass interference call.
Johnston also added an interception, returning it deep within Devil territory to set up a TD punch-in by Will Daniels in the first quarter.
Johnston, this year’s starting QB after the graduation of Kade Schneider, also connected with Dombrowski for the team’s third score of the game. Daniel rushed to the end zone twice. Basalt also got scores from sophomore running back Will Tarallo and passes from Johnston to Hays and senior Jeune Hollar.
While it’s an offense that saw limited reps at varsity in high-margin games last season, head coach Carl Frerichs said it’s a unit that’s played together at lower levels for the past seven to eight years.
“By the time they get to us, they have all these ideas and plays and that’s when you know they have it mastered, when they’re like, ‘We should run this formation, this play out of our offense,’” Frerichs said. “We return a lot of our leading tacklers, we lost some great kids, too. One thing I keep saying is we always have kids in the wings that want their turn, we’re always excited for the next kid to get their opportunity to have the Friday nights.”
In other football scores, Glenwood Springs — with its new Roaring Fork reinforcements following the cancellation of its varsity program — opened its home season with a 44-10 victory over Grand Junction. Aspen dropped to 0-2 with a 20-35 loss at Gunnison.
The Longhorns host Buena Vista on Friday.