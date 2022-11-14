The two-time defending state champions proved to be too much to handle for the Basalt Longhorns, bringing an end to a memorable football season for the program.
Eaton routed Basalt on their home turf in the eastern plains, 41-7. The outcome was never truly in doubt, with Eaton making it on the scoreboard around two minutes into the game and never looking back. It was Basalt’s first loss of the season, ending the program’s first undefeated run.
“Most importantly, we need to give credit to Eaton,” head coach Carl Frerichs said via phone following the game. “They’re a very talented, physical team.”
Basalt was simply overmatched on both sides of the ball. Eaton marched up and down the field with ease on offense and prevented the Longhorns from reaching even midfield in the first half, let alone sniffing the endzone.
Every pass was rushed, nearly every run saw contact early. A physically larger Eaton team executed nearly everything they wanted to do.
The Longhorns finally broke through in the third quarter as senior running back Cooper Crawford — who carried much of Basalt’s offense all season — capped a double-digit-play drive with a 6-yard push up the middle, twisting his way across the goal line against a group of mostly Eaton second-stringers. It was the only score of the half, thanks in large part to the mercy-rule running clock, induced before half time when Eaton went up 41-0.
The loss ends the high school football career of 10 seniors: captains Jamie Dolan, Kade Schneider, Dylan Madden, Ben Limongelli and Trevin Beckman, leading rusher Cooper Crawford, Lev Illouz, Shane Britt, Luke Rapaport and Will Keating, according to MaxPreps. It closes a chapter in Longhorns football that saw unprecedented success this season, guiding the team to likely its first undefeated regular season, often winning in decisive fashion. Through their first 10 games — an undefeated nine-game regular season, plus a 45-24 home playoff win over Woodland Park — BHS averaged 26.5 more points than their opposition, scoring an average of 40.6 points a game.
Their 5-0 league record gave the Longhorns their first league championship since 2017 in another undefeated league effort. Their playoff win gave them 10 total victories on the season, the most in at least the MaxPreps era, which began in 2004.
“I love every senior group I’ve ever had — it’s why I coach, it’s the kids — it’s not like any group is different. Every group I’ve ever coached has lots of ups and downs on the rollercoaster,” Frerichs said. “With these kids, definitely, as we tell them all the time, they need to leave their legacy. I think these seniors need to be extremely proud of what legacy they left for their senior seasons.”
Frerichs noted the buy-in from the team, reflecting on weight-room sessions and spring ball.
“This was a tight-knit group that cared a lot about each other,” Frerichs said.
The transition for next year’s varsity figures to be less extreme because of the team’s success. The junior varsity and second team got their share of reps at the varsity level once games got out of reach.
For Basalt, though, it’s not time to think about that yet, Frerichs said.
“We’re always excited. We know that we have kids who want to step up and have their opportunity,” Frerichs said. “We have those kids in the wings that will be ready — and we will be 100% ready for 2023 football — but right now it’s really, get home today, have a great celebration of an amazing season.”
As for Eaton, the No. 2 seed will host No. 11 Montezuma-Cortez on Saturday in the state semifinals. The Panthers beat No. 14 Rifle 14-0 on Saturday. Had the Longhorns pulled off the upset, they would have played host in Basalt next weekend.
With a win, Eaton will play for their third consecutive state championship in Pueblo on Nov. 26.