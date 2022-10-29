Basalt senior Cooper Crawford’s helmet may be more black than the uniform-standard yellow of the Longhorns. It isn’t from his helmet being covered in stickers to note his accolades on the gridiron, but it may as well be.
Watching him carry the ball just once shows where the discoloration comes from — using his 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame to bulldoze through the opposition. Crawford smashed and crashed his way to 18 touchdowns on the ground in the regular season, a mark that could be as high as second in the state’s 2A classification.
Entering the season, the chipped-away paint was contained to a small circle on the crest, but it has since expanded down the left and right sides above his face, sitting like an asymmetrical, tattered crown above his facemask. He’s got no plans to replace it ahead of playoff time.
“I’m trying to be a little intimidating out there,” Crawford said.
He scored three times Thursday night in a rivalry win over Aspen that likely gave the Longhorns their first undefeated season in program history. Entering Friday, they were one of three 2A teams in the state with a lossless campaign — Delta and The Classical Academy have yet to play their final games; both sit at 8-0.
With aspirations higher as the playoffs begin, Crawford likely will have to shed some more paint from his helmet to get the Longhorns where they want to go.
Basalt will enter the playoffs as likely the fifth or sixth seed, both of which would put them on their home field next weekend. With a win there and then three more, they’d take home a state championship.
But to head coach Carl Frerichs, it just means one more week with his team, especially with key seniors, including Crawford.
“That’s really what every week from here on out is: We want another week of football, we stay together,” Frerichs said. “I mean, 70% of teams are turning in their pads on Monday. We’re getting ready for another week.”
Basalt rolled over Aspen after the coaches agreed to formally label the rivalry the Battle of the Frying Pan for the first time. They led 28-7 at the half and led by 40 near the end of the third quarter, inducing a mercy-rule running clock.
Kade Schneider passed for two touchdowns, both long ones in the first quarter to Dylan Madden and Will Keating. Crawford rushed for three touchdowns and Trevin Beckman rushed for two. All scorers are seniors.
Despite the loss, which closed Aspen’s season at 2-7, there was a greater significance in the game.
Aspen’s Carson Clettenberg died tragically before the season began, which would have been his senior campaign. He was a team captain and a friend not only to his fellow seniors but to many on the Basalt side as well.
Aspen took the occasion to announce the permanent retirement of his number (2). In the team photo holding the plaque commemorating the first Battle of the Frying Pan, both teams held up two fingers in his memory.
“It’s always been a rivalry, but since the passing of our friend Carson — I was really close to him personally — it’s deeper,” Crawford said. “It’s more of a love rivalry than a hate rivalry.”
Players, coaches and fans on both sides wore black hats with No. 2 and many wore cowboy hats and denim despite the cold weather to memorialize Clettenberg’s style.
After the emotional victory, Basalt claimed what Frerichs said: that he is 99.9% sure it was the first undefeated season in program history. The players received league champions shirts after the contest from the administration.
During the nine-game season, Basalt averaged just over 40 points a game. The closest final score they saw was on Oct. 7 in Rifle, scraping by with a 15-point edge, 22-7. On defense, they allowed only 13 points a game.
Basalt will go right back to work, watching film on Sunday. In his postgame talk with the players, Frerichs told the players to prepare for practicing outside next week, regardless of what the weather might bring. There’s work to be done.
On Beckman’s second touchdown, he and an Aspen player collided awkwardly in the end zone, leaving Beckman with an inability to put any weight on one of his legs. A team captain and leader on both sides of the ball, losing him for next week and beyond would only expand the roles of all the team’s players, including fellow running back Crawford.
“You’re not ever supposed to have favorites as a coach, but you couldn’t ask for anything better of a high school player, a kid to coach. When you’re a coach, Trevin Beckman is what you dream of,” Frerichs said. “It’s definitely a big loss for us, but we also know the next kid’s got to step up and be ready to go and I know Trevin is going to want that for them.”
Basalt finds out its opponent this weekend. The game is scheduled for Nov. 5, with the kickoff time yet to be determined.
The Longhorns are preparing for a deep run, hoping to quell some of the voices they believe are underrating them and dispel the notion that Western Slope teams can’t compete with those from the Front Range. They have not yet faced a team from east of Edwards this season.
“I think every Front Range team overlooks the Western Slope,” Crawford said. “I think we’ve got the athletes here to compete with them. Every one of them.”