The Basalt Town Council approved an “aspirational” plan Tuesday night to ban natural gas service to new buildings and rely solely on renewable energy sources by 2031.
The approval of the Roadmap to Net Zero Development divided the board 4-2. Supporters hailed the move to go all-electric as a progressive step to reduce Basalt’s greenhouse gas emissions in a meaningful way. Critics feared the move could drive high housing costs even higher.
Mayor Bill Kane and councilmembers Dieter Schendler, David Knight and Elyse Hottel approved the roadmap while councilmen Ryan Slack and Glenn Drummond were opposed. Councilwoman Angela Anderson didn’t attend the meeting.
“It’s a North Star for us on where we want to go,” Knight said. “We can’t afford not to take these steps.”
Slack said he is concerned that Basalt’s direction is piling onto the already high cost of new construction and remodels because people will be required to install electric heat pumps rather than natural gas boilers, for example.
“I worry about the people that have been here for a long time and want to do something with their house,” he said.
Kane acknowledged he initially balked at the measure’s direction.
“I was a little bit troubled by the roadmap on first reading,” he said.
But as he thought it through, he realized that Basalt has very little land available for extensive single-family home development. Most future development will likely be multi-family buildings that can absorb the costs easier.
He stressed there was no plan to “outlaw” natural gas for existing homeowners. The goals in the roadmap are guiding principles, not absolute directions, he added.
Kane said the town will have to address how to handle remodels at a future time. One possibility is granting hardship exceptions, officials said.
In addition to the roadmap, the council voted 5-1 to approve an ordinance that amends the town’s building and energy codes for construction. The amendments address everything from heating and cooling, lighting, water heating and power usage.
The town’s Sustainable Building Regulations expand the scope of regulated activities. They address everything from energy consumption to water consumption. People will still be able to add snowmelt systems and outdoor natural gas fire pits, but they must offset energy consumption with renewable energy use or pay a hefty fee that would generate revenue for energy efficiency uses in the town. The amended code requires new construction to meet specific thresholds for efficiency and renewable energy use in the Home Energy Rating System, or HERS.
Slack was the only council member who opposed the code amendments, again on the basis of added costs.
The building code amendments and Roadmap to Net Zero Development are designed to help Basalt meet the goals set in the 2017 Climate Action Plan. The town set the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025 and at least 80% by 2050 from the 2014 baseline level.
“To achieve Basalt’s Climate Action Plan goals, we must be prepared to take bold steps,” a staff memorandum says. “The proposed ordinance and resolution target carbon emissions from the built environment, which remain Basalt’s highest emitters of greenhouse gas emissions.”
Sara Nadolny, a town government planner, said Basalt’s direction is in line with steps being taken or investigated by other governments in the Roaring Fork Valley, the region and across the country. Crested Butte has adopted aggressive goals for electrification, for example.
“They feel like bold moves but we know Basalt is not alone in its efforts,” Nadolny said.
The aspirational goals of the roadmap and the beefed-up energy code drew opposition from two attendees of the meeting. A builder, whose name wasn’t decipherable from a video recording of the meeting, contended it would be cost prohibitive for all but the most wealthy to meet the energy efficiency ratings that will be required by the code amendments.
Jason Auslander, community affairs manager for Black Hills Energy, a supplier of natural gas in the Roaring Fork Valley, said even if the roadmap is aspirational rather than legally binding, the deadlines set in the plan will “function as bans on natural gas” by 2031 and curb use even earlier.
“Black Hills’ goal is to preserve our customers’ right to choose the energy source that best fits their needs and their budget,” Auslander said.
The company understands the need for carbon reduction but feels that natural gas use can be compatible with the reduction goals, he said.
“We want to be part of a clean energy solution and a cleaner planet but we think these solutions take some time to figure out and we encourage you to pull back a bit and come up with a reliable energy plan for the future that works for everyone,” Auslander said.
He asked Basalt to eliminate specific dates for cutting natural gas use and to appoint a committee to study the issue in greater detail. Like Slack, he raised the concern that banning natural gas could force homeowners to adopt more expensive alternatives.
Dallas Blaney, CEO of the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, countered that Basalt was taking a responsible direction that is “obviously greener for our communities.” He challenged the assumption that all-electric home heating and appliances will lead to higher costs for consumers.
“In my view and in the view of CORE and many in the community, there really isn’t any choice here,” Blaney said. “Beneficial electrification and heat pumps offer a better alternative in every respect.”