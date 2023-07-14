Basalt’s patience paid off Wednesday evening with the grand opening of the new park along the Roaring Fork River.
While estimates of the crowd size vary, it’s safe to say that hundreds of people lounged in chairs and blankets on the great lawn, stood along the perimeter, danced and visited the beer tent during the grand opening of the Basalt River Park. Basalt Police Department examined drone video footage of the event and estimated the crowd at 700 people.
The planning and construction took about a decade since the concept was first launched. Greg Shugars, a Basalt resident who played a crucial role in the planning effort, was among the spectators. He said he didn’t get everything he pushed for in the process — such as a bigger park — but acknowledged the “half loaf” turned out pretty well.
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane presided over the ribbon cutting between the opening act of Mama Lingua and the headliner Dragondeer. Kane thanked former mayor Jacque Whitsitt for the “heavy lifting” on the effort.
Since it was a night of celebration, Kane downplayed criticism from some quarters in prior days about the manufactured rock used for a kids’ climbing wall beside the bandshell and ramps leading to misting features in the park. He predicted the features will be extremely popular among kids — the targeted audience.
The picture-perfect night proved that the Basalt River Park provides a setting that outshines Lions Park beside town hall and Triangle Park in Willits as the town gathering spot. It was a grand opening, indeed.
Basalt Education Foundation was the nonprofit organization benefiting from alcohol sales at the park's inaugural event.
The free Wednesday night concert series continues July 19 with opening act Feeding Giants and headliner Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast. There might be a few tweaks in the future. The music is advertised as starting at 5:30 p.m. but Mama Lingua delayed their start to avoid baking in the intense sun and heat. The sound system was also inadequate for the acoustic Mama Lingua but perfect for Dragondeer. The bank of speakers on stage left blocked viewing for a portion of the audience, but all challenges seemed like easy fixes.