basalt river park 1

A crowd settles into the great lawn at Basalt River Park on Wednesday evening to listen to opening band Mama Lingua. The grand opening of the park attracted hundreds of spectators. See more photos and story on page X. 

Basalt’s patience paid off Wednesday evening with the grand opening of the new park along the Roaring Fork River.

While estimates of the crowd size vary, it’s safe to say that hundreds of people lounged in chairs and blankets on the great lawn, stood along the perimeter, danced and visited the beer tent during the grand opening of the Basalt River Park. Basalt Police Department examined drone video footage of the event and estimated the crowd at 700 people.

basalt river park 2

Kids flocked to the playground equipment at Basalt River Park for the grand opening evening on Wednesday. Crowd estimates vary. Suffice to say it was several hundred. 

The planning and construction took about a decade since the concept was first launched. Greg Shugars, a Basalt resident who played a crucial role in the planning effort, was among the spectators. He said he didn’t get everything he pushed for in the process — such as a bigger park — but acknowledged the “half loaf” turned out pretty well.

basalt river park 3

Basalt Mayor Bill Kane and members of the Town Council took center stage in the bandshell for a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday. 

Basalt Mayor Bill Kane presided over the ribbon cutting between the opening act of Mama Lingua and the headliner Dragondeer. Kane thanked former mayor Jacque Whitsitt for the “heavy lifting” on the effort.

Since it was a night of celebration, Kane downplayed criticism from some quarters in prior days about the manufactured rock used for a kids’ climbing wall beside the bandshell and ramps leading to misting features in the park. He predicted the features will be extremely popular among kids — the targeted audience.

basalt river park 4

Hundreds of folks turned out at Basalt River Park Wednesday evening for a free concert by the bands Mama Lingua and Dragondeer. It was the grand opening of the park, which has been a decade in the making. 

The picture-perfect night proved that the Basalt River Park provides a setting that outshines Lions Park beside town hall and Triangle Park in Willits as the town gathering spot. It was a grand opening, indeed.

Basalt Education Foundation was the nonprofit organization benefiting from alcohol sales at the park's inaugural event.

basalt river park 5

A grand view of the grand opening of Basalt River Park on Wednesday evening by a drone flown by Basalt Police Department. 

The free Wednesday night concert series continues July 19 with opening act Feeding Giants and headliner Caitlin Krisko and The Broadcast. There might be a few tweaks in the future. The music is advertised as starting at 5:30 p.m. but Mama Lingua delayed their start to avoid baking in the intense sun and heat. The sound system was also inadequate for the acoustic Mama Lingua but perfect for Dragondeer. The bank of speakers on stage left blocked viewing for a portion of the audience, but all challenges seemed like easy fixes.