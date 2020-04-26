Sloan Lipnick — the 9-year-old girl from Basalt who was reported missing Saturday afternoon in an Amber Alert — has been found safe and unharmed in the state of Maryland, authorities said Sunday afternoon.
The whereabouts of her mother, 39-year-old Carly Lipnick, are currently unknown. “There is an active warrant for her arrest stemming from this incident,” a statement released Sunday afternoon by Lt. Aaron Munch of the Basalt Police Department says.
“The Basalt Police Department was contacted by a relative of Carly Lipnick, advising she was able to locate Sloan,” the statement says. “The relative advised Carly had dropped Sloan off at a previous address, called the relative to advise her of the location, and the relative was able to safely locate Sloan.”
Earlier in the day, authorities said there was no known destination for either Carly Lipnick or her daughter. Prior to the young girl’s discovery in Maryland, Carly Lipnick’s vehicle had last been seen Friday evening on Interstate 70 near Manhattan, Kansas. Before that, her cell phone pinpointed their location to a Denver hotel where it’s believed she checked out around noon on Friday.
The Amber Alert — issued for Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah, Arizona and Wyoming — was issued at the behest of Basalt police. Based upon information provided by Carly Lipnick’s therapist, it was thought the child could be in danger. Carly Lipnick is considered the noncustodial parent and her ex-husband had become concerned after not hearing from the mother or daughter for days, a situation that led to the alert.
Basalt police provided a description of the vehicle, a 2012 white Audi Q5 with Colorado license plate OWO236, as well as a description of Carly and Sloan as they attempted to track their whereabouts.
Munch’s statement notes, “The Basalt Police Department would like to thank everyone who provided valuable information over the last few days in safely locating Sloan. We would also like to thank all the agencies involved in helping coordinate efforts to bring this incident to a successful and safe closure.”
Asked on Sunday if Carly Lipnick had a legitimate reason for taking her daughter, Munch said, “None.”
“It was ordered by the court that full custody be awarded to the father. Now unfortunately Carly has made statements to a mental health professional which have given us ... reason for serious concern for the safety of Sloan.”
The Amber Alert for Sloan Lipnick was canceled by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.