Ava Lane didn’t even realize she sank the winning basket in Basalt’s 51-49 overtime victory over the Roaring Fork Rams Tuesday night. But when she did, it just compounded a night that was already special.
Lane’s basket in the late stages of OT not only delivered Basalt’s first league win of the season, it gave her a memorable performance on Pink Out night, in which the Longhorns honored and raised money for breast cancer patients and awareness. Lane’s mother was one of the honorees.
“She was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and it definitely had a pretty big impact on our family,” Lane, a junior, said. “But basketball has kind of been that kind of escape I get every day. Getting to talk to all my best friends and just be with the girls that I’m so close with means a lot.”
The Longhorns entered halftime trailing 25-23 but exited the third quarter up by seven. The Rams dominated the fourth quarter as the wheels fell off for Basalt several times before scraping out the overtime victory. The win snapped a three-league-game losing streak to begin the season.
“It definitely feels good to get the monkey off our back,” Basalt head coach Amy Contini said. “It feels better to do it on the home court where the student section is rocking and especially against a rival.”
Roaring Fork started the fourth quarter on a tear, taking the first 10 points to go up by three.
The Longhorns called another timeout, rallied to tie it and began controlling possession but failed to convert over the next couple of minutes and the game went to overtime at 44-44 all.
The Rams converted a three-pointer on the first possession of overtime before Emma Jefferies and Lane returned the lead by going four-for-four on free throws with around 2:30 remaining in the game.
Roaring Fork regained the edge with a minute to go before Ava Lane hit Basalt’s first field goal in overtime to put the Longhorns back in front with just under a minute to go. She didn’t even know at the time that it gave the team the lead.
“I didn’t even realize myself,” Lane said. “I was too focused on the girl boxing me out.”
Two Rams turnovers in the offensive end in the final minute and Rams were forced to issue fouls to return possession. The Rams clanged a final shot attempt off the rim to secure the victory.
Lane had 17 points in the victory to lead Basalt.
Basalt had lost the previous three contests entering Tuesday, all league games. They had previously topped the Rams 50-36 in non-league play on Jan. 21.
The Longhorns travel to Delta on Friday. Until then, they get to bask on a clutch, meaningful victory.
“Having my mom here means the world to me and apparently scoring the go-ahead bucket was just really exciting and I just want to make her proud,” Lane said.