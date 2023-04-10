A 2018 Basalt High School graduate who became the first in her family to earn a college degree hasn’t stopped dreaming big despite the challenges she faces because of her U.S. residency status.
Aranza Lopez graduated from Colorado State University in 2022 and is now continuing her education with the goal of being a dentist.
She credits the Roaring Fork School District’s PreCollegiate Program with establishing the support system she needed to achieve her dream of going to college. She met mentors Jim and Diane Light of Basalt through the program.
“As a first-generation student, I didn’t know what I was doing,” Lopez said. “You’re in high school, you have this dream of going to college and getting an education. I just didn’t think it was possible. Being an undocumented student, I didn’t realize the effect of it until I was applying to colleges. Fortunately, Colorado has been a very DACA-friendly state, especially undergrad. Other states are not.”
Lopez moved to the United States from Mexico with her family when she was just 9 months old. “All I really know is the United States and Colorado,” she said.
Nevertheless, she isn’t eligible for U.S. citizenship at this time. She is a Dreamer, the nickname for those with status under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Act, which offers undocumented individuals brought to the country as children a chance to obtain work permits and protection from deportation.
Lopez said she participated in the PreCollegiate program during middle school, but really started to get interested in attending college when she was a sophomore at Basalt High School. She just didn’t see it as a possibility because of her status and financial situation. Her parents were supportive, but the process was new to them.
Through the PreCollegiate program, she got help investigating colleges and guidance seeking scholarships (see related story, Pg. X). More importantly, she met the Lights and was able to turn to them for advice while pursuing her dream. They helped in ways ranging from providing comfort when the fate of the DACA program was up in the air to brainstorming with her to find the path to achieve her dreams.
During her senior year at Basalt High School, Lopez landed various scholarships, with a lucrative one aimed specifically at students in her situation.
“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a scholarship for Dreamers,’” she said.
Lopez graduated from CSU in May 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in Human Development and Family Studies with a concentration on pre-health. During her time in college, she became a certified nurse’s assistant and worked in the medical field during the tough days during the COVID-19 pandemic. It solidified her goal of entering the medical or dental field.
“I knew that I wanted to help people,” Lopez said. “I always had that passion.”
Despite the drive, passion and willingness to put in hard work, getting her post-undergraduate education presents a new set of challenges. Scholarships are difficult to come by because of her residency status and she cannot apply for a federal loan. In addition, many schools won’t consider taking on a student who is undocumented.
Lopez is undaunted. She is taking classes at a program in Chicopee, Massachusetts, to get the prerequisites she needs to enter dental school. She worked full-time as a medical assistant at Valley View Hospital and worked an additional four to six hours per day at Target in Glenwood Springs from June through December to save enough money for her first semester, which started in January. She plans to attend classes this summer and enroll in the fall semester to graduate in December. Then her focus will shift to getting accepted to dental school.
She knows it won’t be easy so she leans on her faith.
“I think you have to stay true to what you want to accomplish in life and your dreams,” Lopez said during a Zoom session from her apartment in Chicopee. “There’s going to be moments in life where you have to make tough decisions like, ‘I’m going to move, by myself, with no money. By the grace of God I’m going to make it.’ Those are the moments where you grow.”
Her journey has taught her the importance of a support system.
“If anyone has the passion and faith but they’re scared to take that step, just do it,” Lopez said. “Doors will open. People like Jim and Diane will be there supporting you.”
Light said he and his wife mentored 11 students during their time as mentors in the PreCollegiate program from 2018-22. They were generous with their time but avoided personally providing financial support to their students. They made themselves available to the students from a mentoring and friend perspective after they graduated from high school and kept in touch with Aranza and two others. Her determination to advance to dental school and the challenges she faces motivated the Lights to take their assistance to a new level.
Through an existing scholarship program at the Snowmass Chapel, the Lights put up $12,000 to help Lopez further her education. Aranza’s story also inspired another couple, Bob and Jane Clark of Old Snowmass, to donate $12,000. The Lights are trying to raise another $12,000 for Lopez.
“What I learned is what these Dreamers are up against, in her case while applying to go to school, if they want a medical career,” Jim Light said. “There’s no money for them.”
Lopez is confident things will work out in her favor.
“I’m so passionate and dedicated to my goals that I’m going to do whatever it takes to accomplish and reach them,” she said. “I’m not going to let my status or financial stability stop me from that.”
She said she hopes her story and determination to get an education will inspire other kids in the Roaring Fork PreCollegiate Program to pursue their dreams.
“I am so blessed to be part of that. I can truly say that,” she said.
She has worked hard and will continue to do so, but the guidance through the program was essential, she said.
“Hopefully one day I can give back and contribute to a program like that,” Lopez said.