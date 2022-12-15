The Basalt Town Council voted Tuesday night to allow flexibility when looking at the salary and wages of workers in affordable housing with income caps.
The council voted 7-0 to approve a staff proposal to look at a two-year average of salaries rather than the current rate of pay. The act is a nod to soaring inflation and the reaction by some Roaring Fork Valley employers to adjust pay.
Basalt Assistant Planning Director James Lindt told the council that some tenants of affordable housing in the town’s inventory faced trouble remaining qualified recently after receiving “bumps in their pay.” He said a member of the Basalt Police Department and a worker at Whole Foods were among those who experienced the problems.
Councilwoman Elyse Hottel said she was aware of an employee quitting a job last summer to remain qualified for affordable housing. A pay raise would have disqualified the tenant for the housing.
Tenants of deed-restricted housing must go through an annual requalification, which includes a look at their pay. Income levels must be at or below 80% of Area Median Income for category one rental housing; at or below 100% AMI for category two housing; and at or below 120% of AMI for category three housing. The council approval will allow the town to look at a two-year average. The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority has a similar provision in its guidelines, according to a staff memo to the Basalt council.
“This is intended as a stop-gap measure and it is anticipated that the Town will be studying more significant amendments to the Community Housing Guidelines in the near future at the prior direction of the Town Council,” Lindt’s memo said.
In other Basalt Town Council action on Tuesday:
• The board voted 7-0 to approve a total general fund budget for 2023 of $11.38 million. The general fund includes many of the core services provided by the town. The general fund expenditures are projected to come in at $11.77 million in 2022. The total town budget, adding in all restricted funds, is $38.7 million.
“The Town’s finances are healthy and priorities are focused on the provision of services, asset maintenance and capital investment,” said a written budget summary by Town Manager Ryan Mahoney.
• The council approved applications for a transfer of ownership and a transfer of location for a retail marijuana store and a medical marijuana center. Pioneer Interests Inc./PI Willits LLC, which does business as Lova Basalt, will transfer the licenses of Down Valley HYH LLC, which does business as Good People and operates stores at unit 110 and 210 at 175 Midland Ave. in downtown Basalt.
Lova Basalt will operate the businesses at 701 E. Valley Road, next to the Willits General Store. Information filed with the town said the principals in Lova Basalt are Matthew Shrifin, Amanda Fox, Michael Barr and Brett Blundy as principal in BBRC Colorado Inc.