The Basalt Affordable Community Housing on Thursday met with the town of Basalt staff to further discuss a new revised proposal by the applicant of Parcel 5 for the Sopris Meadows subdivision. In a tense, roughly hourlong discussion, BACH, Basalt town staff and the applicant decided unanimously to call to action an urgent follow-up meeting with the Basalt Town Council to vote on a proposal that was presented to BACH just one day before the meeting.
The newly revised proposal put forth by the applicant, Jeff Orsulak, suggested that the first building would only feature one building to start, which would feature for-sale properties as opposed to rental units to “see how it goes” before moving on to the next development. This was revised to “create flexibility” to “fill the gap” between what is available for rent or purchase on the free market.
“The council was very clear to us that they’d like us to explore what it would be like for us to do a for-sale product, and I think their thinking is that they have 220 rental units now and another approximately 170 units coming. There was a desire from the council to have a for-sale opportunity for the community,” stated Orsulak on the revised proposal.
He continued to explain that this newly revised proposal would include bridging the gap between rentals and the price points in the subdivision at the category 2 level of affordable housing, giving the flexibility going forward and providing all the opportunity to learn from the 23 units without sacrificing all 46 sections.
BACH Chair Cathy Click put forward a motion to deny the proposal as put forth, wanting to ensure the building of category 2 housing first.
Mike Kosdrosky, BACH executive director, mentioned early in the meeting that the “eleventh-hour” nature of the presentation of the proposal was problematic, as BACH had not had the proper time to discuss or debate what was presented in the proposal.
“I think this [proposal] violates the requirements in that we have the time to digest the proposal — it violates the courtesy of public transparency and giving the public and its representatives, including us on housing, time to evaluate this. The concept of for-sale ownership I have an issue with. I disagree with the council having read the review tape of a council meeting two weeks ago,” he continued.
Kosdrosky described the proposal as a “major departure” from previous applications and that it was coming from the top down, putting BACH in an unfair position by asking for its support for for-sale housing, which had not been previously discussed.
The proposed “trial run” of these properties, according to all present BACH members, would also interfere with the regulatory codes for housing categories 1, 2, and 3, and that affordable housing should be built first — and that should be done under the current mitigation and code.
A case that was made by meeting attendee Anne Baker for for-sale properties rather than the originally proposed rentals is that the collective of Basalt, she said, wants people and families in homes where they will stay for a long time, plant roots and become contributors to the community. Rental properties, conversely, become residences where people are “coming in and out of constantly,” she added.
BACH board member Doug MacDonald agreed that the proposal as a whole raises several questions worthy of further discussion, not only for the BACH but for the sake of community transparency.
“I am not prepared to vote on the entire package,” he said.
Orsulak was unable to provide clarity on any possible code and zoning issues within the proposal and agreed to review the proposal before presenting it at Tuesday’s town council meeting. After back and forth between the applicant and Basalt staff and BACH members, all parties agreed to adjourn the meeting Thursday and reignite further discussion on the revised proposal in the setting of a public hearing, as Basalt Assistant Planning Director James Lindt suggested would be the best course of action.