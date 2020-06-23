After reports of several Basalt High School students testing positive for COVID-19, the Roaring Fork School District opted to postpone restarting any summer athletics.
“We have been notified that a number of Basalt High School athletes have confirmed cases of COVID-19,” said Kelsy Been, district public information officer. The exact number was unavailable Monday evening.
The news of the positive cases among student athletes immediately spurred a two-week delay to the school district’s planned phased reopening for sports and recreational summer activities, until at least July 6.
“We will continue to work with Pitkin County to determine if we can shorten this timeframe, but for now, the BHS athletic department will be following the two-week standard,” Been said in an email Monday. “While we cannot share details about any specific student due to health and education privacy laws, BHS coaches have notified their parents and students-athletes so that parents are aware of the possibility that other students may have been in contact with these students.”
As of Sunday evening around 6 p.m., the Pitkin County COVID-19 dashboard reported eight new cases in Eagle County, totaling 649 positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. While those numbers had not been updated as of Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported on Monday afternoon 656 cases in Eagle County, suggesting seven new cases that day.
While there were some discrepancies between the state and Pitkin County’s tallies in the early days of the pandemic, those numbers have since aligned.
Been acknowledged that Basalt in particular, because of its multi-jurisdictional geography, creates a challenge for contact tracers and public health communications.
For instance, Basalt High School is within the boundaries of Pitkin County but most of Basalt’s population and Basalt Elementary School are in Eagle County.
As for the future official school programming during the coming summer weeks, everything will depend on medical data regarding new COVID-19 cases in the area and within the school community.
“We will continue to make decisions about our program based on the health and safety of our students, staff and the broader community,” Been said.
Eagle County public health officials were not able to immediately corroborate the number of new cases that pertained to the Basalt High School community, and both Valley View Hospital, Been and Pitkin County spokesperson Tracy Trulove hesitated to release that number amid patient privacy concerns.
Additionally, too, is the complication of how cases are reported — regardless of the county in which someone tests positive, COVID-19 statistics are ultimately reflected in the counties of residency of a patient.
Because Basalt High School sits in a sort of sociological venn diagram between Eagle, Pitkin and Garfield counties, and because contact tracing efforts have just begun, it’s yet unclear exactly how many students are confirmed positive cases and which counties will be overseeing said cases, Trulove said.
Garfield County, for its part, recorded five new COVID-19 cases Sunday, and the state numbers imply another two confirmed Monday.
Additionally, it’s not clear that the cases are directly related to shared athletic endeavors.
“A lot of these folks are getting together,” Been said, acknowledging that as public health restrictions are lessening, so too are social norms around gatherings.