Basalt High cross-country has seen Ava Lane play second fiddle to Katelyn Maley over the course of their careers. But in Maley’s absence in Basalt’s home invitational Saturday, Lane took the opportunity to shine, taking first place for the first time in a cross-country race in her career, assistant coach Amy Rollins said.
Lane’s 19:16:40 was just over 10 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher and a minute ahead of third-place Sophia Connerton-Nevin of Glenwood Springs. Without Maley, Basalt finished third in overall team scoring. Aspen High took second and Fruita Monument was first.
“We talked about taking the first mile under control. We knew [Lane]would have a little bit of company,” Rollins said of Lane’s win. “Then from there, we talked about putting on the gas pedal a bit and putting some pressure on them to see if they would be able to hang, and that was where she put distance on them. … It’s always exciting to win on home soil for sure, but that was definitely our expectation leading into the race.”
The race builds momentum for Lane in her senior season as college recruiting reaches a critical point.
On the boys side, Coal Ridge’s Tyler Parker took first place to guide a second-place finish for the Titans, also behind Fruita Monument. Basalt’s boys group — which grew in numbers from one last year to nine this season — came in fourth.
Aspen junior Edwin Ryerson claimed fourth place individually as the team didn’t have enough runners to qualify for team scoring. Basalt senior Misha Logan finished eighth.
Football
The gridiron saw its first games of the season as three of the Roaring Fork Valley teams kicked off their calendars.
Basalt, the area’s lone playoff team in 2021, was the only victor in the first week with a 39-16 win at Eagle Valley on Friday. The Longhorns jumped out to a 39-0 lead in the third quarter before the Devils scored twice in a garbage-time fourth quarter. Junior quarterback Noah Johnston completed half his 16 passes for 95 yards with a touchdown. Senior Trevin Beckman led the team with 80 rushing yards, while fellow senior Cooper Crawford tallied two rushing touchdowns.
Also on Thursday, Glenwood Springs lost its opener at Grand Junction, 21-13 in overtime. The Demons scored all their points in the second quarter, taking a 13-7 lead. The difference held until the fourth quarter, when the Tigers knotted it back up.
Aspen lost an emotional season opener on Friday against Gunnison, the first game since the sudden death of player Carson Clettenberg, 45-0. Head coach Eric McCready called just getting through the game a win for the team.
Softball
Basalt — which rosters Roaring Fork and Glenwood Springs players — topped Aspen 18-1 at home Thursday to kick off the campaign. Senior Kiera Larson delivered five RBIs on three hits, both leading the team. Larson and junior Kyra Reeds both scored three runs, according to MaxPreps.
Aspen had not submitted individual player statistics at press time.
Golf
Aspen and Basalt both competed in tournaments in Montrose on Thursday and Gypsum on Tuesday.
In the Montrose Red Hawks Tournament, Basalt took 10th place overall, two strokes ahead of Aspen. They finished second and third among 3A teams. Junior Skier Miles Butera shot a 75 to lead local scorers, tied for 12th overall. Fellow junior Garrett Exelbert shot 78 to lead Basalt.
In Gypsum, Basalt’s 249 was 19 strokes behind leader Steamboat Springs, landing the team in fourth place — third among 3A schools. Aspen shot a 266 to finish eighth. Exelbert again led Basalt with 76, tied with one other for fourth. Matthew Cairncross led Aspen with an 82, tied for 10th.
Volleyball
Aspen lost a heartbreaker to start the season, hosting Gunnison on Friday, 3-2. After a dominant first set the Skiers won by 14 points, the Cowboys battled back to take the second. Aspen put the Cowboys on their heels with a set-three win before falling by two points in set four and again by just two points in the decisive fifth set.
No individual scores were provided to MaxPreps.
Soccer
Basalt continued a hot start to the season with its second win on Saturday, a 4-1 win at Delta. The Longhorns sit at 2-1.
Aspen fell on Thursday 5-2 at Rifle to open the season, while Glenwood Springs dropped to 0-2 thanks to a 4-2 loss at Durango on Saturday.
