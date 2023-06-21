Longtime Basalt High School Principal Peter Mueller is stepping down, the Roaring Fork School District announced in a news release last week, naming his interim replacement in addition to the interim principal at Glenwood Springs Middle School.
Mueller first signed on as principal in 2015, leaving The Nature Conservancy. According to the release, Mueller is pursuing “other professional interests” locally.
“While this has been an incredibly difficult decision for me to make, I am excited about the prospect of supporting the Roaring Fork community in a different way,” Mueller said in the release. “It has been my pleasure to work with all of you over the last eight years to build a strong school community that serves the needs of our students.”
Replacing Mueller for the 2023-24 school year is Assistant Principal Megan Hartmann, just one year after taking the assistant position. According to her district bio, she came to the Roaring Fork Valley in 2003 and started as a Glenwood High School math teacher in 2008. She’s been the district’s content lead for secondary mathematics since 2016.
“I am excited to continue to work toward making Basalt High School a place where teachers, staff and students thrive,” Hartmann said. “I look forward to growing and learning with the support of the dedicated teachers and staff at BHS as we uphold our culture of connection, collaboration and continuous improvement.”
Basalt High is seeing another administrative change, with Athletic Director Jason Santo moving over to Basalt Middle School to serve as an assistant principal.
At Glenwood Springs Middle School, Principal Joel Hathaway is moving into the newly created role of executive director of schools to support and supervise administrators during implementation of the district’s academic program. Hathaway also joined the district as principal in 2015. The announcement of the promotion came on May 23.
“The executive director of schools position will give me the opportunity to provide school leaders the support they need to always give the best to all students across the Roaring Fork Schools,” Hathaway said in a May news release.
Filling in the principal position at GSMS for the upcoming school year is Sarah Casaletto, who was an assistant principal last year, her first in the district. Casaletto came to the district from Eagle Valley High School, bringing more than a decade of experience in education prior to arriving at Glenwood Middle.
“I am excited and humbled to step into this new role in an already strong community. I know that together we will continue to ensure our students belong, feel safe and are excited to learn,” Casaletto said.
Both Casaletto and Hartmann will serve as principal for the duration of the 2023-24 school year. The release from Chief Academic Officer Stacey Park said the positions will be posted this winter for the following school year.
According to the district’s hiring process, the hiring supervisor will meet with staff to gather input. Then, staff and parents will be surveyed about qualities to seek in candidates.
Faculty, staff, parents, board members, administrators and students are invited to serve on interview committees.