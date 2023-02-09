It was a bet between athlete and coach, probably unlike any other seen on a Roaring Fork Valley high school wrestling team.
It was during the MLK Weekend Girls Wrestling Tournament in Grand Junction, between Basalt wrestler Nayeli Membreno and her coach, Keegan Gilligan.
“I told him, ‘If I get a medal, you’re taking us to the mall,’” Membreno recalled.
As Gilligan remembered it, there were some other aspects of the bet that included keeping a level head, but sure enough, Membreno, the lone senior of the quartet of Basalt girls wrestlers in the program’s inaugural season, came through with a bronze in the 125-pound weight class and kept her composure. Her reward? A trip to Victoria’s Secret for Membreno and a trip to Target for the other three.
“It was awesome to see that growth there. She wrestled hard all day, so I was like, ‘Alright, we’ll go to the mall and let her get her perfume or whatever she was getting,” Gilligan said.
And if the boys on the roster joined?
“They like to go to Bass Pro,” Gilligan laughed.
The Grand Junction tournament wasn’t just a success for Membreno, either. Basalt took fifth overall out of 12 teams in the individual leg of the tournament after placing eighth in the team scramble on day one.
Sophomore Emely Mejia took fifth and Paola Cruz took home a silver medal. The fourth member of the team, sophomore Roselyne Bernal, didn’t place that day but, just like the other three, is new to wrestling and has seen significant improvement this season.
Basalt put together a varsity program for the first time this year after the governing body Colorado High School Activities Association sanctioned girls wrestling for the first time ahead of last season. No local schools put together teams in that first year and Basalt’s is still the lone program in the Roaring Fork Valley — although only the Longhorns and Glenwood Springs have boys varsity wrestling to begin with.
They placed second in the program’s first ever tournament at Soroco High School in Oak Creek in December before winning the Eagle Valley Invite outright on Jan. 7. Outside of the MLK teams tournament, they’re 3-2 in duals.
The catalyst has been Cruz, who got into the sport by watching YouTube clips of the Olympics while she was still living in California. When she moved to Colorado, she brought the sport with her.
“I just had to try it out and I really liked it, the teammates, the sport and how it’s a team but also individual,” Cruz said. “I like the program here. It’s a smaller team of girls, but I like it.”
Mejia had tried out wrestling in middle school before COVID cut that short. She managed the varsity team last year.
The duo then recruited Membreno and Bernal. The team started the season with seven athletes, but — as happens with wrestling — three athletes dropped out due to injury or other circumstances.
The four remaining have come to learn to love the pain, and find it’s not like other sports they play.
“Not to judge girls for the sport they do, but I don’t like volleyball,” Mejia said. “You don’t get to touch the other people. With wrestling, you get to anchor them and push them around and get dummied on.”
For others — especially Membreno, who also plays volleyball — it’s become that outlet for some anger, occasionally at the expense of the male teammates that lose a match to them in practice.
“I like wrestling against the boys because I feel the urge to beat them and that makes me stronger,” Membreno said. “I feel like a badass.”
On Friday, they’ll head to Battle Mountain High School in Edwards to compete in the program’s first regionals competition. The wrestlers said they’re nervous, but excited and hopeful to advance to state.
“I’m looking forward to regionals to see how everything works and I’m going to do my best and everything,” Cruz said. “If I don’t make it to state, next year I know what to do.”
The hope is for the sport to continue growing, not just within Basalt but other local schools.
“It’s always been that girls can wrestle with the boys, but that’s not the most fair thing in the world,” Gilligan said. “Now they have this avenue where they can wrestle other girls and this is the way they take out their anger, they can deal with some emotions.”