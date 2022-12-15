Two men who took quick action Nov. 4 to help a family that ended up in water alongside the Roaring Fork River after a car crash were honored by the Basalt Police Department and town council on Tuesday night.
Armando Rivera and Jared Dahlstedt were credited as “community heroes” for helping two young girls who were injured in the crash. The girls’ father was driving them to school on Two Rivers Road in one of the first storms of the fall. The road was icy and the man lost control of his pickup while heading eastbound toward downtown Basalt.
“During this time, neither daughter was in a car seat nor had a seatbelt on,” Basalt Lt. Aaron Munch read from a letter of commendation at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The pickup went off the right side of the road, down an embankment and rolled at least one time before coming to rest on its side in about 2 feet of water.
Rivera and Dahlstedt, who both work for A1 Traffic Control, were heading to a job site in downtown Basalt that morning when they came upon the accident scene.
“Both men quickly got out of their work truck, learning from another passerby there were children involved in the crash,” Munch said. “After hearing this, both men acted without hesitation to help as they could.”
Dahlstedt directed traffic because the road conditions continued to deteriorate and traffic backed up.
“Armando immediately traveled down the embankment and found the older of the two girls in the water,” Munch said. “The temperature at the time was 17 degrees. Armando was able to bring the girl back up the road as the father of the girls brought his youngest daughter up. All three were soaked with water and the two girls were bleeding profusely from the large cuts they sustained in the crash.”
Rivera brought the family to the warmth of his truck and they waited for the arrival of Basalt police and medical responders from Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. The two girls later were taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
“Many people that day slowed down to look, some even stopped, but only two men got out of their truck to help a family in dire need,” Munch said. “Without their quick decision to act, this situation may have ended more tragically for this family. The town of Basalt would like to thank both Armando Rivera and Jared Dahlstedt for helping out our citizens in need.”
Friends and family of the two men attended the presentation and took video. The men were presented with the letter of commendation from Munch and Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott gave them a Basalt Police Department challenge coin that is awarded to people the force wants to recognize.
Munch shared after the ceremony that the two men also bought gifts for the two girls as they were recovering from the accident.