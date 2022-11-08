Basalt has joined other governments in the Roaring Fork Valley in planning for an economic slowdown in 2023, despite its recent surge in retail sales.
The town staff proposed a 2023 budget that counts on retail sales tax revenues being flat compared to 2022. Flat, in this case, isn’t all that bad. The town expects to collect a record amount of sales tax revenues this year at about $7.5 million, a double-digit increase from 2021.
“For us, the biggest revenue question is the sales tax,” said Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney.
It’s a big question because sales taxes account for 79% of the general-fund revenue that isn’t earmarked for a specific use. Mahoney said the town staff decided to play it safe with projections because of all the economic uncertainty. The draft budget calls for sales-tax revenues to remain at about $7.5 million in 2023.
Other Roaring Fork Valley governments are being even more cautious. Pitkin County’s draft budget projects an 11% decrease in sales-tax revenues in 2023. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, which collects sales taxes from eight member jurisdictions, anticipates a 5.4% decrease in revenues compared to last year.
The RFTA staff made that assumption after consulting with the finance department of each of its members about their respective preliminary sales tax projections.
“The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and inflationary effects on the economy and uncertainty in the duration of these impacts are evidenced by the information received,” RFTA officials wrote in their latest memo to the board of directors about the budget proposal.
The Basalt Town Council will get its second look at the budget Tuesday night. A public hearing and final reading are scheduled Dec. 13.
Basalt’s proposed general-fund budget is $11.3 million, which includes $8,562,000 for operations and $2 million for capital outlays, primarily boosting the budget for a planned makeover of Midland Avenue, the town’s main street.
“One of the things we’re trying to do this year is executing on the Basalt Forward 2030 [initiative],” Mahoney said.
Voters in November 2021 approved issuing bonds to pursue the Midland Streetscape project, affordable housing and various “green” projects. The bonds will raise $17 million. Another $2.5 million will be needed in grants or from the town’s reserves. In addition, rapidly escalating construction costs sent the Midland project cost soaring. The staff proposed dipping into reserves to cover expenses beyond the bonding revenue.
As a net result, the town is projected to have a fund balance of $14.8 million at the end of 2023 — maintaining its goal of having a reserve equal to 40% of the average of the last three years’ operating budgets.
The town’s operations portion of the general fund is increasing from $7.5 million last year to $8.5 million this year. That reflects higher prices due to inflation and additional payroll.
“Fortunately, we also have additional revenue to help offset that,” Mahoney said.
Town employees are getting a 6% cost-of-living adjustment, which doesn’t match the rate of inflation but reduces the sting, Mahoney said. Pay hikes are also needed to keep the town competitive with other employers, he said.
The overall general fund expenditure was larger last year at $12.34 million. That’s because $4 million was spent on capital projects last year compared to $2 million from the general fund this year, Mahoney said. The town focused on improvements to the Basalt River Park in 2022. That project is wrapping up and the focus shifts to the Midland Streetscape project, which will make the town’s main drag more pedestrian friendly and inviting as well as upgrade utilities.
Basalt’s overall budget is $38.58 million when all special funds and restricted funds are factored in. The biggest component of the overall budget is $18.5 million in the capital construction fund, or debt service on everything on the books that was approved by voters and mostly funded through bonds.
In his summary of the 2023 budget proposal, Mahoney wrote that it is a “responsible and fiscally sustainable financial plan for the Town of Basalt. The town’s finances are healthy and priorities are focused on the provision of services, asset maintenance and capital investment.”