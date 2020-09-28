For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, patrons of the Basalt Regional Library will be able to use the main area of the facility beginning today.
The library closed in March as local and state public health orders relating to public gathering sizes took effect. This summer, the library has been offering services within its lobby area, with only one person or family group allowed inside at one time. Curbside service in which patrons order their materials ahead of time and pick them up from a table outside of the library’s front door also has been provided through the summer, and will continue indefinitely.
The library’s new hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
Similar to the practice that has been underway at the Pitkin County Library since Sept. 21, patrons will be encouraged to keep their business brief. Seats have been removed from tables, which means leisurely reading won’t be allowed. For the time being, the large community meeting room and the four study rooms will remain closed.
But the main area will be open for browsing materials and check-outs, albeit on a limited basis —a maximum of 20 people at a time. Six computer stations will be available for use, along with one computer for teens and one for younger children, for one hour per session.
“These are the best practices for libraries right now,” said Cathy Click, Basalt Regional Library development director. “We are going to allow 20 people at a time for our first phase of reopening.”
By comparison, the Pitkin County Library, which is larger, is allowing up to 50 people at a time. The limitations are all part of the effort to remain cognizant of COVID-19 and to keep the staff and the public as safe as possible, Click said.
She said the opening process leading to a full opening is being conducted gradually for a reason. “We don’t want to have to backtrack,” Click said.
She added that customers have been understanding and patient regarding the library’s limited services all summer.
“Our patrons have been great and they’ve been taking advantage of the many services that we have,” Click said.
The library has been busy lately, she said, through a new program in which materials from other libraries are being shared.
“Circulation has skyrocketed and it’s a two-way street as other libraries have been able to share our materials,” Click said.
In other news, she said the library will serve as an Election Day polling station on Nov. 3 for Pitkin County, along with the Aspen Jewish Community Center and Snowmass Town Hall.
For questions about services, including curbside pickup of materials or computer reservations, call the Basalt Regional Library at 970-927-4311.