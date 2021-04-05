The new CHSAA rankings are expected to be published today, but there’s little question the Basalt Longhorns will remain No. 1 in Class 3A football after dominating the second-ranked Rifle Bears 38-7, Saturday afternoon in Basalt.
The game was never close — at halftime the score was 24-0 — with Rifle crossing the 50-yard line only a few times all day. The Bears scored only near the end of the game, and against a defense that by that time was filled with Basalt reserves.
Basalt is now 3-0, having previously won games against Salida and Steamboat.
The football game, held on a beautiful spring Saturday in front of a limited number of spectators, saw Gavin Webb running for 170 yards, and scoring two touchdowns 1 minute, 12 seconds apart in the second quarter.
Senior Matty Gillis passed for one touchdown and ran for another. This is his second season as the starting quarterback.
Rulbe Alvarado caught one Gillis pass and intercepted two key passes from Rifle’s Gavin Peterson. Peter Zimmer, another senior, had key rushing yards and five carries in the game.
Longhorns QB Gillis told Jim Williams of coloradosportsnetwork.com, “We’ve been prepping for that game for two weeks,” and that while it wasn’t their best game of the season and “we made some mistakes,” it showed some positive steps forward.
“We’re working on getting the ball faster, snapping the ball faster and getting to the line,” Gillis said. He went on to add that the team’s discipline includes, “No talking. Focus while stretching, standing around. That’s all that is.”
Basalt head coach Carl Frerichs noted, “Our week of practice was phenomenal,” and said it showed during the game. “When you cause those turnovers it makes a big difference,” Frerichs said during his interview with Williams. “The offensive line is getting better and better.”
Last weekend marked the halfway point of the pandemic-shortened Season C, a six-game regular season played only against division rivals.
Basalt hosts Glenwood Springs on Friday night for the Longhorns’ homecoming. Kickoff is 6 p.m. and can be heard at coloradosportsnetwork.com. Click the Longhorn. The network also hosts Aspen Skiers football; click the big red A to follow that game.
On Friday night and in their home opener, the Aspen Skiers were victorious against No. 8 ranked Montezuma-Cortez by a score of 40-28. This was the Skiers’ first win of the season, after falling previously to Glenwood Springs and Rifle, the latter a tough 56-14 loss. The Skiers take on Steamboat at home Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m.
The state football playoffs begin May 1, with the semifinals on May 8 and the state title game, which will be contested in Pueblo, on May 15.