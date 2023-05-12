The Basalt town government and Roaring Fork School District are teaming up on a $1.8 million solar project that will add panels to four sites at Basalt schools and at the town’s new public works facility.
The Basalt Town Council voted 6-0 on Tuesday night to approve the project. Nine sites were examined by a consulting firm McKinstry Essention Inc. and five were selected to pursue. Solar arrays will be added on the ground at Basalt High School and on the roof of the concession stand by the high school athletic fields. Additional panels will be installed on the roofs of Basalt Elementary School, at the school district’s bus barn in El Jebel and at the town’s public works facility.
Installation will start this fall. Sunsense Solar of Carbondale was selected for the installation.
“The goal is to be fully complete by the end of 2023,” said Catherine Christoff, Basalt town engineer.
The solar project is expected to produce an annual savings on energy bills of about $35,000 annually. After operations and maintenance of the arrays are covered, the town of Basalt and the school district will split the savings. The town plans to reinvest its savings in additional “green” projects, Christoff said.
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane and Councilman Ryan Slack said a back-of-napkin calculation showed the project will produce enough power to offset annual use by about 54 homes based on average consumption.
Basalt voters approved up to $2 million in funding for undefined “green” projects in the Basalt Forward 2030 initiative on the November 2021 ballot. However, most of the funding for the solar arrays will come from other sources.
The town received a grant for $574,842 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Program. In addition, the project will be eligible for a 30% to 40 % tax credit for the project through the federal government’s infrastructure bill. That will offset about $600,000 of the project.
That leaves Basalt with an estimated bill for $544,000. Other environmentally oriented projects are being contemplated for the funding that was approved by voters but not used.
The solar project will help Basalt with its goal of reducing annual greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025 and 80% by 2050 from a baseline in the mid-2010s.