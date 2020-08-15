On the morning of July 26, Robbert Kostrba lost his 7-year-old dog, Sparky, on the backside of Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel. They’d been walking the same trail that they had for years.
Seven days went by — along with hundreds of dollars of Kostrba’s personal money on printing missing dog flyers and countless hours of searching — before he finally found Sparky.
Kostrba discovered the carcass of his canine companion roughly 213 feet away from the spot he originally disappeared, about 6 feet from the outlet of a culvert in a ditch. It was clear Sparky had drowned.
“He would play near the calm areas of the irrigation water ways,” Kostrba said of his former family dog. “Sparky was a healthy, muscular 65-pound pit bull. If this waterway has the power to take him, how many other ... animals has this death trap eaten?”
Crown Mountain Park is a public space that offers a variety of outdoor activities, including sports fields for baseball, soccer, lacrosse and tennis. Additionally, there are multiple newly installed BMX tracks and two dog parks.
Running parallel to the park is a tall fence. There are several access points along the fence that allow people and animals to leave the park and go to the river, and the Crown Mountain River Trail is accessible between the river and the fence.
The irrigation ditch parallels the popular trail. Kostrba is one of many dog owners who would frequent the location, as it is a peaceful walk through nature and dogs may swim as they please.
However, unknown to aquatic-friendly dogs — and sometimes their owners — a large, metal corrugated culvert lies half engulfed by the stream, pulling in and filtering out debris.
Five days after his dog’s disappearance, Kostrba was walking the Crown Mountain Park River Trail when he witnessed a situation that led to the realization of what had happened to his dog.
“I had witnessed a husky swimming in the same area that began to go downstream. The owner was lucky enough to witness this and remove his dog from the situation,” he said. “I will never forget the fear in that husky’s face. The owner was equally struck by the current.”
It wasn’t an isolated occurrence.
“I had encountered four others with identical incidences in the same area of the valley,” he continued.
There is no accurate data for the annual death of animals drowning in culverts at this time, but feasible preventive measures are limited. These irrigation ditches are responsible for providing necessary water to landowners and construction sites. Any major clogging or stoppage of the water flow would negatively affect anyone with water rights to that area; therefore, installing a grate over the entrance of the culvert is not an option.
That had been Kostrba’s hope, which he expressed to Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney. But in addition to the logistical reasons for a grate not being viable, there also are jurisdictional constraints.
“We have absolutely no jurisdiction over there because it’s not in the town of Basalt,” Mahoney said. “The Forest Service is likely the entity that [Kostrba] would have to engage.”
Crown Mountain Park is in its own district, and the riparian zone — that is, the area along the river — behind the park is federal land under the U.S. Forest Service.
A ranger from in the Forest Service’s building in Carbondale said on Thursday he wasn’t authorized to speak on the subject. Rather, he referred questions to White River National Forest spokesperson David Boyd.
Boyd is currently working the Grizzly Creek Fire but pointed to other sources, who said that instead of installing a grate at the entrance of the culvert, a warning sign could be created. However, strictly speaking, building any unsanctioned structure on National Forest land is illegal.
Currently, Kostrba is looking into possible petition options to submit to the U.S. Forest Service. But he is having a difficult time finding the proper contacts, he said.
His hope is to get enough names and signatures to potentially allow a grate to be installed at the entrance of the culvert — along with a memorial for his fallen companion, Sparky.
Kostrba is asking for the public’s help in signing his petition in order to ensure that no dog, or dog owner, ever has to experience a situation like the one he underwent while visiting the river trail near the park. He’s reached out to local radio stations and turned to social media in order to spread his story in the hope it will bring awareness to the situation.
“I am just expecting [the culvert] to be managed by the Forest Service with the same respect for nature and life as the locals [have],” Kostrba added.