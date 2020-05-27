The town of Basalt will extend its face covering health order for another month and it will hew to Pitkin County’s stricter regulations rather than the more lenient rules allowed by Eagle County, elected officials decided unanimously on Tuesday night.
That means in Old Town Basalt and Willits restaurants, patrons must wear masks upon entry and until they are seated. While face coverings must be in place while walking about the restaurant — for example, on a trip to the restroom — people don’t need to keep them on while sitting at the table or eating, council members were told by town staff. The health order will be in place until June 23.
Staff in a restaurant’s kitchen may be exempt from wearing masks as long as they can maintain six-foot distancing. Town Attorney Jeff Conklin and Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott determined that because the kitchen area was not open to the public, masks for that part of the operation weren’t required. Also allowed leniency from the face covering rule is people working in office situations where there’s no face-to-face public contact.
Patrons at businesses where the employees need to identify themselves (for example banks or dispensaries) may be subjected to different interpretations of the face coverings regulations.
“Keeping the face covering requirement in place could be one of the tools that we continue to use for a time (to) help keep our community healthy,” Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said in a memo to council. “We continue to learn more about COVID-19 and the symptoms it causes but also the way it spreads.”
Conklin said that language in the town’s Resolution 17, which adopts public health orders requiring face coverings, could be amended with supplemental information claiming an “exception for momentary circumstance” for some of the above issues.
All seven elected officials voted in its favor on Tuesday.
Councilmember Gary Tennenbaum joined his colleague Bill Infante in advocating “for us to be more consistent with Pitkin County on the mask-wearing piece.” It’s also important to be strict because more tourists are expected to start coming here, Tennenbaum said.
The town’s boundaries span properties in both Pitkin County and Eagle County. In Eagle County, the public health order “strongly recommends” face coverings and requires them in some instances when social distancing can’t be maintained, according to Mahoney. “Pitkin County’s ‘safer at home’ order requires face coverings and essentially mirrors the requirement that council has in place,” he noted.
The town manager said data relevant to the decision may be found on each county’s health department dashboards with regard to number of cases.
“That is the indicator that tells us our social distancing measures are working,” Mahoney said.
“Being more restrictive for the next month and seeing where we’re at is a good thing,” Tennebaum said, adding, “People are going to question it but I don’t see big issues moving forward.”
Mayor Bill Kane agreed and said it was his observation that on face coverings, “We’re really at close to 100% compliance in the grocery stores.” Kane said people’s confidence about grocery shopping had been improved and called the mask regulations a “boon rather than a hindrance.”
The mask requirement at local workout facilities is also starting to gain acceptance, according to another elected official.
Councilmember Elyse Hottel said based upon her conversation with the owner of TAC Fitness, “Everybody has sort of come to grips with it.”
Symbol of safety
The Aspen City Council also voted unanimously to extend a face covering ordnance that was set to expire today. The council was ahead of other local municipalities on April 27 when it required face coverings in businesses and when a six-foot distance cannot be maintained outdoors.
Since then, Pitkin County has adopted required face coverings as part of an updated public health order. The city can elect to create more restrictive measures than the county, but can not be more lenient in its public health orders.
If the council has allowed the city’s face covering ordinance to expire, the county’s measure would be the default rule within Aspen. However, the majority of council felt it was imperative for the city to have its own, if not nearly identical, measures in place as a symbol of safety to locals and visitors.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said she wanted Aspen to set the gold standard of public health compliance as hotels open beginning today.
“People should check in and see someone with a mask on, and think ‘wow I really am in a safe place to visit,’” Richards said.
The mask requirements have been extended through June 17 so that council can revisit the ordinance again during a regularly scheduled meeting set for June 16.
Council did have to tack on an amendment Tuesday night to account for the reopening of indoor dining beginning today. Diners in restaurants will be required to continue wearing masks as they are seated or moving about, but may take their masks off at their table in order to consume their food.
Mayor Torre acknowledged those that do not want the government telling them to cover their face, but in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said face coverings are the right measure for this community.
“We want the public to know these are decisions we don't make lightly.” Torre said.
Staff writer Alycin Bektesh contributed to this story.