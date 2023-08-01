The prosecutor and defense attorney in a sexual assault case engaged in a minor tussle Monday over the prosecution’s intent to use the word “victims” during the trial of former Basalt massage therapist Nathaniel Gordon in October.
Thea Reiff, the public defender representing Gordon, argued that the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office shouldn’t be allowed to refer to the women accusing Gordon of sexual misconduct as victims. The basis of the motion, she said, was “the constitutional issues with regard to presumption of innocence and fairness of trial.”
Senior Deputy DA Lauren Crisera countered that use of the word has nothing to do with the veracity of the charges.
“It does not imply a crime has been committed,” she said. “So I think that the request from the defense should be denied.”
Gordon was arrested on Nov. 24, 2021, and charged with 21 counts on suspicion of sexual misconduct while on the job. The charges included one count of felony sexual assault, nine counts of felony sexual contact and 11 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy. An amended complaint by the district attorney’s office reduced the number of charges to 16, DA Heidi McCollom said on Monday.
The amended complaint was unavailable to the Aspen Daily News because the case is restricted from public access to prevent any of the names of alleged victims from being disclosed in documents, according to a court clerk. The Daily News pressed the point that an amended complaint shouldn’t be among restricted documents and filed a formal request for the document. The court clerk’s office said it would respond within three to five working days.
McCollum said she didn’t understand why the amended complaint was among the restricted documents. She said the amended complaint includes a Class 4 felony, the most severe of the charges.
Gordon’s case has moved at a glacial pace, in part because he switched from a private attorney to a public defender well into the proceedings. A 13-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 9.
In earlier proceedings, prosecutors said that 11 women had alleged that Gordon inappropriately touched them and committed sexual misconduct while he worked as a massage therapist at the WIN Institute in Basalt. A grand jury indicted WIN Institute owner and well-known midvalley chiropractor David Jensen in August 2022 on charges similar to those filed against Gordon.
Jensen was accused by authorities of being complicit for allegedly not acting on complaints from some of the women about Gordon’s behavior and for allegedly referring some of the women to Gordon for massage therapy. Jensen was not accused of physical activity with any of the women. Jensen pleaded not guilty and all charges against him were dropped on Feb. 23, 2023, by the DA’s office.
Jensen’s attorney claims he was indicted strictly because of alleged “lies” by an investigating police officer. McCollum denied the allegation at the time and said that the charges were dropped against Jensen for a variety of reasons. One reason was the difficulty of presenting a complicity case to a jury. Another reason was Jensen agreed to accept service of a subpoena and testify against Gordon if his case proceeded to trial.
Gordon has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. In Monday’s motions hearing, Reiff pressed the point that referring to the accusers as victims would prejudice the case against Gordon.
“I would inquire of the People, what purpose does referring continually to this many people in a trial as victim or victims serve other than to persuade the jury with something that is not evidence and is, no matter how we cut it, a pretty loaded term?” Reiff asked.
Judge Jonathan Shamis responded, “The court is sympathetic that it is somewhat of a loaded term.”
However, it is a term that has been used in court proceedings for as long as proceedings have been held in Colorado and there isn’t any guidance from higher courts on allowing or not allowing the term to be used in trial, he said.
“Far be it from this court to set the path as to what can or cannot be the best practice,” Shamis said.
The judge said jury instructions during the trial would make it clear that the use of the word “victims” in opening and closing arguments aren’t evidence. The use of the word, he said, doesn’t hold any legal weight.