Though a worldwide pandemic has most everyone in the Roaring Fork Valley isolated and homebound, there is still some important non-coronavirus business occurring in Basalt.
The town’s municipal election is Tuesday. And, a few weeks later, Mayor Jacque Whitsitt will step down from her role as mayor after serving 23 years as one of Basalt’s leaders. Her final meeting as mayor — and the changing of the guard to her successor — is set for April 28.
Like other Basalt residents, Whitsitt is practicing social isolation and remaining at home, except for groceries and some exercise. One Basalt resident — when told that an exit interview with the mayor was in the process — said he wanted her to know how much he appreciated seeing her near-constant smile these days. She laughed when she heard that, but appreciated the sentiment.
Whitsitt began her work career in the northeastern Colorado town of Sterling as an ATT telephone operator when she was 16. She moved to Denver and up the corporate ladder until she married Tim Whitsitt, and they moved to the Roaring Fork Valley when he was hired in Pitkin County as the assistant district attorney. Jacque worked for the city of Aspen and Pitkin County until deciding to return to school. She commuted to Mesa State College (now Colorado Mesa University) and received degrees in geology and land-use planning.
Whitsitt cites her husband Tim as the impetus for running for local office. He convinced her to run for Basalt Town Council, and — though a newcomer to town — she was voted into office in 1996. She said she believes her land-use background (in a town environment where development was rapidly expanding) helped her to win that election.
Growth is still one of the major issues on her mind. Whitsitt said she would have preferred that the Willits commercial and residential development would have been approved incrementally rather than so much at once, as it’s easier to address growth consequences with smaller approvals. She has also been vocally against the development of the Tree Farm property across Highway 82.
“I would have preferred for Basalt to develop concentrically from its old downtown core so that we could have centralized our urban core and preserved more contiguous rural lands,” Whitsitt said in explaining some of the changes in Basalt over the last 20 years that could have evolved differently.
Communication highs and lows
She also said she might have used social media differently. Whitsitt said she appreciates constructive criticism and feels that after serving in local government for 23 years, it’s going to come with the job.
“I am hopeful that future communication in Basalt can be filled with thoughtful, accurate and resolution-based communication in person, when possible,” she said.
But all in all, Whitsitt said she has enjoyed Basalt, its residents and her time serving on town council and as mayor. And with the coronavirus pandemic invading Basalt and the valley, her thoughts are on residents.
“Because we are in a rural area, I think we are doing a lot better than the urban areas,” Whitsitt said. “I think we have to be vigilant because it is going to catch up with us, and I continue to ask everyone to be careful, to follow the social distancing and other health warnings and guidelines.
She said she fears public health resources will be overwhelmed if the community is not careful and mindful, and that the local economy and governments will be severely affected over the next four to six months.
“They will have a lot of work to do to get people back to work while local governments adjust budgets, projects and priorities. We will need to tap into every local, state and federal resource as well as the wealth of nonprofits in our area. We are lucky to have them,” she said.
Looking back over her time on town council and as mayor, Whitsitt cites four projects or ideas that she’s happiest about: the safety improvements for pedestrians like Willits Trail along Willits Lane and the Willits and Basalt underpasses because they have been life-savers; relocating residents of Pan and Fork Trailer Park from a flood plain along the Roaring Fork River and paying market prices for the homes; developing affordable housing in Basalt like the RealAmerica project and Habitat for Humanity’s Basalt Vista project; and, voluntarily getting tax money returned to Basalt residents after the town’s administration unearthed that the property tax rate was erroneously raised, a violation of the Colorado Taxpayers Bill of Rights, or TABOR.
“People aren’t always fair, but I’m very proud of us for what we did for the people that had to be relocated from the trailer parks because of the danger of flooding, despite pushback from some people in town. In the end, I think we did the right thing,” Whitsitt said. “And I am very proud of our town for admitting there was a TABOR error and returning the tax money to residents.”
She takes pride in the town’s decision on what to do with the Pan and Fork land now that the trailer park residents have been relocated and nonprofits like the Rocky Mountain Institute and the Roaring Fork Conservancy have brought new vibrancy to that area. She’s also happy with the Pan and Fork public process that sought input from citizen groups and included surveys of different segments of Basalt, including the schools. In the end, there was compromise.
Whitsitt did face criticism; the town was involved in legal action brought by former Town Manager Mike Scanlon and by a group that felt Basalt government erred in the way it was conducting executive sessions during council meetings.
Whitsitt said a settlement prevents her from commenting about the legal action involving Scanlon. She directed questions about the 2016 suit filed by local resident Ted Guy alleging violations of Colorado Open Meetings Law by Whitsitt and Town Clerk Pam Schilling to Basalt’s attorney, Jeff Conklin. Depending on the spread of COVID-19, the state’s stay-at-home order and their effect on the judicial system, that appeal could be heard in the state Court of Appeals in May.
She noted that all public noticing of executive sessions at Basalt Town Council meetings now include very specific language about the statutes and reasons being given for executive sessions.
As she steps down from being involved in Basalt leadership for 23 years, Whitsitt still has a smile for a town she dearly loves. She and Tim have travel plans in mind after everyone is released from sheltering at home: They plan on spending more time in Denver where they have a home and many friends, including several former residents of the Roaring Fork Valley.
“Basalt has always been a strong and community oriented town. I’m proud to have been a part of the Basalt town government team for all these years,” she added.