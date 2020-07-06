It wasn’t long after the Basalt Town Council had endured a five-hour long Tuesday night public meeting that a local resident stopped Mayor Bill Kane on the street and asked him the following question: “Are you guys doing anything these days?”
That was one wakeup call to the new mayor that not everybody knows town business is being conducted during the pandemic via Zoom meetings and other socially distant means.
“We’re so hamstrung with face-to-face meetings,” Kane said recently, as he explained how that has led to his decision to start a mayor’s update that will be posted regularly on basalt.net.
The first installment, which runs about eight minutes, was filmed in the green space near town hall and posted on June 30.
“I’ll do it when I have something to say,” Kane explained on Friday. “If there’s something substantial at a council meeting, I’d probably go on the next morning.”
A discussion about the cluster of 11 COVID-19 cases that were discovered in Basalt-area teenagers during June is among the topics Kane covers on his first roundup.
“I talked to moms who were nervous as cats after that first cluster was announced,” Kane said. Some shared with him that there may be “a lack of consciousness” within the community about “how scary this is,” he said.
The mayoral update includes a reference by Kane about the “tough love topic,” COVID-19. He goes on to explain that a “cluster is different than a broad-based community spread” and likely based on one event.
“The state of play is there has been contact with the parents and extensive contact tracing is underway,” Kane said about that incident.
His tough love statement continued: “A lot is at stake with our school year upcoming and our ski season upcoming if we don’t all take personal responsibility.”
At the same time he reiterated both Pitkin and Eagle county’s “five commitments of containment.”
Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney credited the mayor for the video initiative.
“He wanted to be able to reach out to the community. It’s still more difficult than normal to reach those audiences,” Mahoney said.
The video segments are produced by Two Rivers Media.
Mahoney said the updates, which are considered community outreach, are paid for out of lodging tax revenues but that they may be reimbursable through pandemic-related CARES Act monies secured by the town. He wasn’t able to cite a figure for how much the videos cost to produce.
Kane said he regularly takes different walking routes from his home to his Midland Avenue office in Town Hall, and is wont to encounter a variety of constituents along the way.
“I was stopped a lot when I was the town manager,” by the public who seem to enjoy having a piece of his ear, he said.
“I have very interesting walking patterns to get to town hall. Alleys,” Kane laughed.
Other council members will be invited to have their close-ups as well, according to the town manager.
“For now it’s just the mayor. We’ll see where we take it,” Mahoney said, adding, “So far, it’s been well received.”
The format and show lengths can run the gamut from last week’s, which was comprehensive on council-specific issues, to those that are more sound bite-type messages like, “A reminder that we’ve got to wear our face coverings. Little things like that we’re able to push out into cyberspace will be useful,” Mahoney said.