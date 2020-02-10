Three candidates are confirmed to speak tonight in a forum for those competing to become the next mayor of Basalt.
The Roaring Fork Weekly Journal is sponsoring the event, which takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Element hotel in Willits. The forum will be moderated by Todd Hartley and Madeleine Osberger.
Basalt Town Council candidates will get their turn in a forum scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, from 5-7 p.m. in the Sopris Room of the Eagle County Building (El Jebel Community Center). Six people, Tiffany Haddad, Glenn Drummond, David Knight, Elyse Hottel, Kirk Schindler and Jennifer Riffle are vying for three seats.
The election is April 7.