This year’s redesignation of Basalt Middle School as a Trailblazer School To Watch felt different than the past three selections for the award.
The school has used designation from the Colorado Association of Middle Level Education as a measurement of its progress for the 10 years it has been recognized. But coming out of a pandemic, it showed the school that, despite all the chaos of the past two years, it’s still on track with its mission.
“What we were really most proud of is that we focused on the right things at the right time and let go of other things as needed,” Basalt Middle Principal Jennifer Ellsperman said. “The responsiveness, the focus on culture and making sure that kids still know we have high expectations, those are the main things. … This year, we started off thinking everything’s going to be great — and it was so different than we expected.”
Basalt Middle School had to deal with the same issues every school in the country did: sporadic attendance from both teachers and students, transitions to and from online learning, staffing shortages and a dwindling substitute teacher pool, fatigue and everything else the pandemic threw at public education. A school that had been recognized as outstanding since 2012 was put into survival mode, just like everyone else.
As some sense of normalcy returns, the application for redesignation served the same purpose with a twist — to see if the school was still excelling and growing in the wake of the largest curveball in public education history.
Ellsperman’s staff prioritized student well-being as schools began opening up. The school added support staff to help students that are falling behind to catch up and address social-emotional needs. They changed the schedule to begin the day with a “Drop Everything And Read” session to allow students to settle in before getting the day started.
Basalt’s “intentional focus on the whole child,” as Colorado Schools to Watch Program Co-Director Julie Shue put it in a statement, was a highlight of why it received the redesignation and kept the school’s momentum going in the wake of COVID-19.
“An inclusive environment that cultivates student kindness, empowerment and intellectual rigor results in a dynamic school where students thrive,” Shue said. “Basalt Middle School excels in providing active and engaging student learning for every child. They have built a powerful, high-quality, middle-grades program that is a model for our state.”
The award is given nationally by the Schools to Watch Program by The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform, with the Colorado schools organized locally by CAMLE. Schools are selected for designation based on criteria surrounding four elements: academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, social equity and organizational structure. The process involves a written application then a site visit that includes class sit-ins and interviews of staff and community members. Schools are designated as a School To Watch for three years before having to reapply for redesignation. Basalt originally was designated in 2012 and has held its place continuously since.
This year, four middle schools in Colorado were awarded designation. Basalt was the lone Western Slope representative. According to the CAMLE website, it is one of three schools in the state to earn designation/redesignation four times.
“It doesn’t surprise me that Basalt is recognized as a School to Watch,” Basalt Middle School English Language Development Coach Sarah Frederick said.
Frederick is in her first year in the valley after working more than 10 years in the Denver area, including time as a dean of culture.
“Kids are happy here. Teachers are invested in our kids. Families are invested in our school. Our school leaders have created an environment that allows us to be a place where kids are seen and cared for at all levels beyond just academics,” Frederick said.
The school will be recognized with other awardees at the National Schools to Watch conference in Washington, D.C., on June 23. Ellsperman said the school also celebrates it internally, which it will do in April.
The designation does not come with grant money, but Ellsperman said it allows for networking with other schools to see what they are doing well and gives Basalt direct feedback on what it’s doing well — as well as areas for improvement. It also helps develop community trust and buy-in.
“I constantly hear, ‘We hear you’re an award-winning school,’ and when you’re hearing those things you rise to the occasion; your belief system goes with what you’re hearing,” Ellsperman said.