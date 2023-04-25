The developers of the Basalt Center Circle project are seeking a buyer or partner to take over 8,000 square feet of commercial space approved for a grocery store and food hall.
BCC Basalt LLC, a company controlled by Tim Belinski and Andrew Light, listed the commercial component of their project for $5.5 million last week. They are looking for a party to buy, lease or enter a joint venture on the commercial space, according to the real estate listing.
The Basalt Center Circle project was approved by the Basalt Town Council in August 2022 for the site where Clark’s Market once operated at the gateway to downtown. The existing building will be demolished and replaced with a new structure. The approval is for 65 apartments, with 17 of those being price-controlled, as well as 9,000 square feet of commercial space. Belinski said space has been carved out for Jimbo’s Liquors in the new building.
The commercial space will be on the ground floor. The apartments will be on the upper floors.
The developers plan to break ground this summer, Belinski said. It will take about one year to complete the shell. It would be handed over to the tenant for completion of the interior space in summer 2024 and the project “will be up and running in fall of 2024,” according to the Multiple Listing Service.
Belinski and Light’s firm acquired the old Clark’s Market building, slightly more than 22,000 square feet, from Frank Taverna and Madeleine Larson, for $4.1 million in December. The building includes the spaces now occupied by Jimbo’s and BLT restaurant. The developers acquired an adjacent, smaller site for $1,265,000 in 2021 from MBH Properties LLC, according to deeds filed with Eagle County.
The main part of the old Clark’s building has been vacant for about 10 years. The council majority said the space was a “black hole” that was overdue for redevelopment. It was also touted as a good location for high-density housing because it is near a Roaring Fork Transit Authority bus stop. The application was approved by a 4-2 vote.
Belinski said he and Light intend to retain ownership of the apartments.
The real estate listing suggested the operators of the commercial space will have a leg up in the battle to find workers. “The commercial tenants will have first priority on up to 17 affordable housing units in the project, providing rare access to housing in the Roaring Fork Valley,” the listing said.
It also touted the project as a rare commercial opportunity of that size.
“The location caters to the booming local population that is moving downvalley and gentrifying Basalt,” the real estate listing said. “Modern retail in Basalt was pioneered by Willits Town Center, home to Whole Foods, who has experienced banner sales. “This is the closest retail opportunity of this scale to Aspen.”
Belinski and Light are on the final leg of construction of another project near downtown called Basalt River Park. The project mixes residential and commercial space on a site west of town and east of Rocky Mountain Institute’s Innovation Center.
Belinski said there is a chance the construction of Basalt Center Circle will commence when Basalt River Park wraps up.