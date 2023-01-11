A farmer who is the godfather of the modern local food movement in the Roaring Fork Valley thought he was going to receive Eagle County’s blessing for his demonstration farm on Basalt Mountain on Tuesday after spending two years and $100,000 in the review process.
Instead, Jerome Osentowski hit speed bumps that left his Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute in limbo.
A handful of Osentowski’s neighbors in the secluded, rural subdivision on the sunny south side of Basalt Mountain persuaded Eagle County commissioners that no approval could be granted because Osentowski doesn’t have road access that allows operation of a commercial venture.
Osentowski’s property is accessed by Basalt Mountain Road and Upper Cedar Drive: narrow, twisting dirt routes which require reliable vehicles and nerves of steel to negotiate in some circumstances. Eagle County prohibits use of Basalt Mountain Road for any commercial access because of pinch points, narrow turning radiuses and general safety concerns. Upper Cedar Drive is more navigable but it is a private road overseen by the Cedar Drive Maintenance and Fire Mitigation Association, which is composed of neighborhood homeowners.
Janet Lightfoot, one of the road users, said there is a prescriptive right to the road for homeowners because the route has been in continuous use for more than 18 years.
“To me, this prescriptive easement is for rural residential use only,” Lightfoot told commissioners in a hearing Tuesday. It is used for services, such as delivery of propane gas, but allowing Osentowski’s students to use it would be a radical departure into commercial use, she said.
Lightfoot and other neighbors contend use of the road by people unfamiliar with it is unsafe and potentially presents a danger in times of trouble, such as a wildfire. Another neighbor said it is a private road that the public has no standing to use.
Osentowski and his attorney, Jamie Knowlton, countered that the prescriptive right to the road for homeowners should allow use by farm students. Osentowski’s visitors have used it for nearly four decades.
Knowlton said Eagle County’s land-use code says there must be usable access rather than legal access. He said commissioners should avoid wading into disputes over whether or not access is legal.
“You’re going down a wormhole that I don’t think is appropriate,” he said.
The commissioners determined otherwise. It’s their duty to make sure applicants for a special-use permit have legal access, they said. They cannot promote trespassing.
However, they also acknowledged the issue creates problems that might best be avoided. Commissioner Matt Scherr said the access dispute could affect numerous homeowners in the area, not just Osentowski. Future home builders could particularly be affected.
“That’s going to be an interesting can of worms for that entire neighborhood now,” Scherr said. “We don’t know that we don’t have legal access now but we don’t know that we do.”
Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney said Osentowski and the neighbors that are at odds with his proposal would all benefit from a compromise. Colorado is a right-to-farm state so Osentowski would be able to tend his greenhouses and produce food in the vast gardens sprinkled around his property. Students who want to learn about permaculture would be allowed to visit the site for a working education.
McQueeney said the neighbors would benefit from increased regulation through a special-use permit for the operation. That way the county would limit classes to a maximum of 28 people — 20 students, five volunteers or teachers and three employees. The courses would be confined to a maximum of 41 days. Participants would be required to take a shuttle. Porta-potties would be required for sanitation and campfires for visitors staying on site would be prohibited.
“We could end up with more people, more trips as a use by right,” McQueeney said.
She advised Osentowski to pursue an agreement with his neighbors to use the road or go to court to resolve the issue.
McQueeney, Scherr and Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry worked with Osentowski to table the application until April 4 to give him an opportunity to seek resolution.
Osentowski told the Aspen Daily News after the hearing that he cannot afford taking the issue to court, which his foes realize. “They’re trying to bankrupt me,” he said.
He plans to teach some of his courses off-site in a classroom setting in 2023 but bring the students up to Basalt Mountain for work while trying to resolve the access issue.