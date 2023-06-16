An independent streak that occasionally gave his parents fits while he was growing up in the Roaring Fork Valley has turned out to serve Andrew “Drew” Fuller well as a restaurateur in Salt Lake City.
Fuller and his wife, Angie, own Oquirrh, recognized by Salt Lake City Magazine as the Outstanding Restaurant of the Year for 2023. He also earned accolades as a regional semifinalist in the prestigious 2023 James Beard Awards for chefs.
Fuller, 39, was a 2002 graduate of Basalt High School who left the Roaring Fork Valley for Utah soon after graduating to pursue a career in snowboarding. He competed in Big Air competitions on his home turf in Aspen and raced professionally in slopestyle before focusing on riding in films. During warm-weather months he traded his board for a cook’s apron and worked in various restaurants in Salt Lake.
He said he always had aspirations of being a chef.
“I don’t know exactly why,” he said. “The house where we grew up in (in Missouri Heights), my mom was always cooking. We had a big garden. I thought that was always interesting and something I gravitated towards.”
Drew’s parents are Mark and Penny Fuller, longtime residents of the valley.
In high school, Drew created a professional exploration class where he earned credits for work study, which also freed him up for regular afternoons on the slopes. At the time, he was bussing tables at the Roaring Fork Club in Basalt. He approached the chef and told him the high school wouldn’t give him work-study credits for bussing. He needed to be in the kitchen. He ended up working there for three years. The experience further fed his desire to be a chef.
“When my snowboarding career was essentially over, I got back to the kitchen full time,” Fuller said. “That was always my plan for after snowboarding, and that’s exactly what I ended up doing.”
He met Angie at the Copper Onion restaurant in Salt Lake, and they set a goal even before they were married to start their own restaurant. That was where Fuller’s independent nature worked to his advantage.
“My parents can attest to my independent attitude, I suppose,” Fuller said. “As much as I loved working in kitchens, I kind of disliked having bosses.”
He worked his way up from cook to sous chef to chef de cuisine at different establishments. As he became an integral part of operations, he had access to more of the inner workings of the restaurant business.
“I always paid attention to everything else going on in the restaurant outside of what my specific job duties were,” Fuller said. “I was always paying attention to what was going on front-of-house. I was interested in soaking up as much knowledge as I could as far as how a restaurant operated. I was always asking questions about food costs and margins.”
He and Angie told certain purveyors and trusted customers about their aspirations to open their own restaurant. Meanwhile, they were doing special dinners as side jobs at private residences and at a small, urban farm in Salt Lake. Through the farm dinner, they met an investor. Throughout networking in the industry, they learned of a vacant restaurant space to rent.
Oquirrh (pronounced Oak-er), named after a mountain range that forms the west side of the Salt Lake Valley, opened in February 2019 with Drew overseeing the kitchen and Angie handling the front-of-house operations. They built a strong following over the first year, and Fuller said he considered their place among the best restaurants in Salt Lake. He doesn’t like buzzwords but he described Oquirrh as “farm-to-table, casual dining with real American cuisine.”
They celebrated their one-year anniversary by purchasing a refrigerator for the bar area, which was a big boost to operations. It was a symbolic move because it represented moving beyond scraping by.
Then came COVID-19.
“We were like, ‘What are we going to do? What’s going to happen?’ It was really scary,” Fuller said.
“We came to terms with it, though, that it was basically out of our hands,” he continued. “If we ran out of money and couldn’t run the business anymore, then that was just going to be how it was. And it wasn’t going to be because we failed or people didn’t like us or our product or what we were doing.”
A friend of Angie’s started a fund to help the restaurant. Their landlord provided relief on rent. Regular customers rallied to their support once the restaurant was able to prepare dinners for curbside pickup.
Business boomed again in winter 2021-22 and they were able to look ahead “rather than just holding on for dear life,” Fuller said. One effect of the pandemic that still hasn’t improved is staffing. It remains difficult to find employees, particularly for the kitchen.
“In the back of the house it’s challenging to find experienced or committed cooks, cooks that want to become chefs and see a long-term career in cooking,” he said. “I would say that’s been the biggest surprise and challenge.”
Aspiring chefs have found new avenues for getting noticed, primarily by posting blogs, recipes and videos of cooking on social media.
“If people want to be cooks or chefs, there’s so many different avenues to go down as opposed to working in, quote-unquote, the best restaurants or working for the perceived best chefs,” Fuller said. “I think more people are doing things along that range as opposed to just working in a kitchen, which is obviously long hours and not always the best environment. If you’re a younger cook, you have sous chefs and chefs above you busting your chops and this-and-that. If you’re doing your own thing on the side you don’t have to deal with that as much.”
Doing your own thing is something Fuller knows well. When asked what he likes best about being a restaurateur, Fuller replied, “I think just the freedom to do what we want.”
Freedom, of course, is relative for a small-business owner. They live five minutes from the restaurant and are there seven nights a week except when on vacation. But the hard work and recognition such as the James Beard nomination continues to pay off.
“I certainly don’t cook or own a restaurant to win any awards, so that’s not necessarily a goal of ours, but it’s certainly nice to be in that company, in that category and to be recognized as such,” Fuller said.