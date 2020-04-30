The town of Basalt will become the latest valley community to consider mandating face coverings for people entering businesses and when safe social distancing can’t be maintained in public spaces.
Town councilors will weigh in on a resolution requiring face-masking during a special meeting set for 1 p.m. Friday. The public can monitor the meeting on Community Grassroots TV or online at townofbasalt.ompnetwork.org. Town officials will participate via teleconference and members of the public can share their views by texting 970-987-7010 during the meeting or by emailing comments and questions to planning@basalt.net in advance.
A section of the proposed resolution states, “...the Town Council finds this action is immediately necessary to preserve the life, health and safety of the Town and its residents” in light of COVID-19 and the World Health Organization’s declaration of the global pandemic, President Trump’s declaration of a national state of emergency and Gov. Jared Polis’ declaration of a statewide emergency.
Exceptions to Basalt’s rule would include persons under the age of 2, those for whom a face covering “would cause impairment due to an existing health condition” and persons working in an office “who do not have any face-to-face interactions with the public.”
The resolution would be a public health order, to become effective upon council adoption. Failure to comply would be subject to penalties in Section 1-82 in the Basalt Municipal Code, and could result in a fine of up to $2,650 and 364 days imprisonment for each violation, the resolution notes.
In a section about the face coverings, as per CDC guidance, the public is advised they must: fit snugly and comfortably against the side of the face; be secured with ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric; allow for breathing without restriction; be able to be laundered and dried without damage to the face covering or by changing its shape.
The town council previously approved a disaster declaration for Basalt in relation to the coronavirus, a move that gave the town manager certain emergency powers.
Basalt would follow Glenwood Springs, which on April 7 was the first local municipality to mandate face coverings in public spaces whenever social distancing can’t be maintained. The Aspen City Council followed suit on Monday with a similar measure to what’s being proposed by the town of Basalt.
In addition, on Thursday afternoon during its emergency meeting, the Pitkin County Board of Health unanimously voted to implement the medical advisory team's recommendation that the area follow the state’s “safer-at-home” directive, which includes wearing masks.
However, there was one caveat: While the public health order will mandate people wearing cloth coverings over their noses and mouths when inside a business, such measures will not be required outdoors, so long as six-foot social distancing is measured, or, in cases where that's not possible, interaction is limited to 10 minutes or less.
“This would allow outdoor recreation without masks and walking around outside without a mask, as long as you are greater than six feet from other people, and no longer than 10 minutes,” the new language to the county's order reads.