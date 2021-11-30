Late-term abortions, gender identity and, most of all, Eagle County’s indoor mask requirement for schools and the breadth of public health mandates were all on Basalt Pastor Jim Tarr’s mind on Monday afternoon.
Sherronna Bishop, who runs a Facebook page called “America’s Mom,” interviewed the Cornerstone Christian Center senior pastor on Monday afternoon and live streamed their conversation to her social media accounts which have thousands of followers.
“I reached out to him — I actually had several messages over the weekend from concerned parents … this is a private, Christian school. They don’t receive taxpayer funds; they don’t receive state money,” Bishop said in an interview with the Aspen Daily News Monday evening.
Tarr was visibly emotional on-screen Monday, saying that, though faced with a $5,000 fine and 18 months in jail for the school’s failure to comply with the Eagle County Public Health order, he and his wife had prayed about it and he was ready to face whatever legal consequences come to fruition. He confirmed during his interview with Bishop that he’d given Eagle County notice that the school would be reopening while maintaining its policy of “family choice” — that is, students whose families wish them to wear a mask may do so, and those who do not will not be required to do so.
“Where we're at right now is, we shut down in order to be able to regroup, but I’m telling you, we’re as strong and determined as we’ve ever been. And today, we let the county know that we are opening today, and we’re not going to follow their orders that have been given to us.
“I’m starting to get fired up,” Tarr continued during the more-than 30-minute conversation over Zoom. “Here’s the thing: When all is said and done, Sheronna, they broke faith with me, and I’m not playing anymore. I can’t pretend; I’m done. I’m sorry, I’m grandstanding, but that’s where I’m at.”
Cornerstone Christian Center, which resides in a section of Basalt in Eagle County, has been subject to the county’s public health order that requires everyone over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors while inside of a school building — unless at least 80% of its occupants have been fully vaccinated.
“The county has worked diplomatically, compassionately, and reasonably with Cornerstone Christian School to ensure the organization's compliance with the public health order as we do with all educational institutions. We have invited leaders from the school to speak to our public health officials and will continue to pursue effective dialogue and outreach to ensure the safety of their scholastic community, as well as the county's at large," Justin Patrick, Eagle County strategic director of communications, said in an email Monday. "Our position has been and continues to be that mask requirements in schools have demonstrated efficacy in reducing the spread of COVID-19. We believe it is critical for the mental health of students to participate in in-person learning, and keeping disease incidence rates low is one of our best tools to prevent remote learning that could be triggered per state mandates."
Tarr said officials should be more concerned about late-term abortion, which he described as “legalized violence,” than about COVID-19 cases in children, particularly those at Cornerstone Christian School. Located next to Cornerstone Christian Center, Cornerstone Christian School must still follow all local public health orders or its staff and students could risk being fined up to $5,000 and going to jail for up to 18 months, per the county’s public health order.
“In the meantime, nine children at Cornerstone Christian School have in effect a head cold for three days and then they preen their progressive feathers at night feeling as though we have done something virtuous by coming after a private Christian school,” Tarr said. “How much of a disaster could I create here at Cornerstone Christian Center? Could they compare [to] the disaster at the national border, of losing energy independence, of supply lines going down, of the economy crashing?”
In total, when counting the nine children from Cornerstone Christian School as well as staff and volunteers having COVID-19, 17 people tested positive, Tarr clarified. A man who Tarr said he “prayed with” every Wednesday morning and who volunteered at the school died from the infectious disease caused by the coronavirus.
“He has volunteered and he has read to the children all these years since 2012. This year, he knew our policy, he wanted to be a part and he got COVID. And we lost him. And it’s a tragedy and he was a personal friend and a prayer partner,” Tarr said, decrying that the story has made the local newspapers. “Now that has been picked up as that we are the school that had someone die of COVID.”
Both Bishop and Tarr emphasized their concern and outrage concerning their shared perception that local media have not reported fair accounts of the events surrounding the dispute between Cornerstone Christian School leadership and the county and state public health departments. Tarr thanked Bishop for inviting him to speak on her social media platforms, calling it the only “safe” space to do so outside of his Sunday service.
“When we’re trying to communicate our story, there’s no safe space to give it except for an opportunity like this. This is our first opportunity other than me just laying everything out yesterday on our Sunday morning service and just getting it out there. The local newspaper is lost, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.
Bishop echoed the sentiment, both during her conversation with Tarr Monday and subsequently in an evening interview with the Aspen Daily News.
“One thing he said is that the local paper, there’s no way for us to tell our side of the story. The local paper is colluding with the public health department — the public health department is giving him information … and then they publish it. It’s gospel,” she said Monday evening, though acknowledged that it’s possible that any newspaper could have utilized the Colorado Open Records Act to obtain information from a public entity.
“You may or may not be aware that actually very far-left progressives have systematically gone around to our local mountain towns and purchased up all the local papers,” Bishop said to Tarr. “They no longer have local ownership and so therefore they spin things however fits, whatever this crazy agenda is that they’re … putting on us in Colorado and in America.”
It isn’t immediately clear which “local papers” Bishop was referring to during Monday’s interview, though he mentioned the Vail Daily more than once, and Bishop on Monday evening pointed to several articles and opinion commentary published in both the Vail Daily and The Aspen Times. Both publications are owned by Swift Communications, an independently owned company based out of Carson City Nevada that owns myriad mountain-community publications also including the Glenwood Springs Post Independent. The Aspen Daily News has been owned by Paperbag Media since 2017 and The Sopris Sun in Carbondale operates as a nonprofit weekly publication.
“That’s a taxpayer-funded paper. You’re required by law to have a local paper and so you guys are paying for that,” Bishop claimed, though none of the aforementioned titles are publicly supported. “For them to threaten you with your own paper — I mean this is crazy.”
Earlier this month, the FBI searched the home of Bishop, who previously served as Rep. Lauren Boebert’s campaign manager, as part of an investigation into an alleged election system breach in Mesa County. Bishop referenced the incident during her interview with Tarr, and while she said she would be “happy to answer questions” about it at a later time — she was returning a phone call to discuss Tarr’s situation, she said — she did not offer further perspective Monday.
During his interview with Bishop, Tarr also criticized Eagle County Public Health Director Heath Harmon for using “he, him, his” in his email signature, something Tarr noticed when writing back and forth with Harmon earlier this year about the indoor mask mandate.
“You click on those and you get eight pages of their pro-transgender agenda and like why is that coming from the county health director to a church?” Tarr asked Bishop. “It’s not bridge building, it's bridge destroying.”
In an email Monday afternoon, Harmon said he was “not aware” of Tarr’s remarks and was unable to comment further until Tuesday.