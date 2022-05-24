For Basalt’s girls competing at the Colorado track and field state championships, a full-day postponement because of weather just meant fresher legs.
Basalt, with a core of juniors Katelyn Maley, Ava Lane and Vanessa Bryant and sophomore Jacey Read, placed sixth in the girls 3A bracket, just a lone point out of fifth place and nine behind fourth. Maley added another state championship to her collection, carrying three already into the meet. On the boys side, seniors Marlon Nelson and Gavin Webb added a couple of points in field events.
“They all pulled their weight and worked super hard,” first-year Basalt head coach Amy Rollins said. “For four girls to pull in enough points to play from the top five is really impressive.”
Maley’s victory came in the 800-meter dash, edging out Berthoud’s Jaycee Williams by .21 seconds. Lane was just behind, finishing in fourth place.
Maley also placed fourth in the 1600 on Sunday that saw her improve by three seconds on her state-winning time from a year ago. Liberty Common’s Isabel Allori set a 3A meet record to win the event. Lane finished 10th in the event.
“It was a great race,” Maley said. “Everyone just keeps getting faster and keeps getting more competitive. I keep getting more motivated because we know that there’s so many talented girls everywhere. That’s part of the fun — we’re never truly satisfied.”
Maley wrapped up her individual events with a third place in the 3200. Read finished fourth in the 100 sprint and Bryant finished 14th in the long jump to cap the girls’ individual scoring. All four competed in the 4x200 relay that finished fourth in the state in 3A.
On the boys side, Nelson placed ninth in the discus and Webb finished ninth in the pole vault and 14th in the long jump.
The event was supposed to run Thursday through Saturday, but the passing snowstorm canceled events on Friday. After competing in the 100 sprint, 3200 and 4x200 on Thursday, the unexpected break was a welcome one for the team that wasn’t pulling from a pool of double-digit qualifiers.
“The rest — plus just the opportunity for the kids to be together and have a day where they’re not thinking about competing — I think for us it was a positive,” Rollins said. “It maybe wasn’t for all the teams, but I think we benefited from it.”
Basalt held third place by the end of the second day, but ultimately fell behind leaders Liberty Common and Coal Ridge, who fell short of their bid to repeat as state champions with a second place. The Titans’ senior standout Peyton Garrison swept through the sprints with three state championships, including a meet record in the 400.
Glenwood Springs finished 25th in boys 4A, highlighted by a fourth-place finish in the 100 sprint and third place in the 200 by sophomore Joaquin Sandoval.
For Basalt, they get to return their core four next year for the senior campaigns of Maley, Lane and Bryant and junior year of Read.
“I really want to build and keep the team aspect exciting for them,” Rollins said. “Katelyn, she’s achieved so much individually, but to get them excited about being on relay teams and things like that just adds in another layer, gives them another reason to show up. That’s what I’d like to see moving forward is more of that excitement on the team level and not just on individual accolades — which are great and are fun, but I’d like to see the team grow and develop as a unit for sure.”
Local preps bows out of playoffs for the year
Without any of their senior players, Basalt baseball fell in its first regional contest on Sunday against Resurrection Christian, 12-2. The seniors were absent following a scheduling conflict with state playoffs and graduation scheduled on Saturday.
Junior Kade Schneider pitched all 4.1 innings. The Longhorns collected three hits, one each by junior Chaney Morris and freshmen Elias Schendler and Taylor Hays. Morris and Schendler were each credited with an RBI.
On May 17, Aspen boys lacrosse squared off with defending state champion Cheyenne Mountain, falling 16-3 in the quarterfinals. The Skiers went into halftime down 2-8, but an eight-goal third quarter put the nail in the coffin for Aspen. The Skiers finished 10-7 on the year, rebounding from a 2-8 campaign the prior year.
All that remains on the preps calendar is girls golf, with Glenwood Springs finishing 10th in 4A regionals on Monday and Aspen competing in 3A regionals on Tuesday.