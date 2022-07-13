A developer’s proposal to include 46 units of affordable housing in a 155-unit project went haywire at a Basalt Town Council meeting Tuesday night and faces an uncertain fate.
The council and developer Michael Lipkin negotiated a plan on June 14 for Lipkin to provide 23 residences that could be sold to households making between 120% and 250% of the area median income — prices higher than currently allowed by the town’s affordable housing guidelines. Lipkin would provide another 23 units of rental units at 81% to 100% of AMI to meet his mitigation requirements.
But members of the town’s citizens’ advisory committee on housing objected to the proposal Tuesday because they said it would require an overhaul of the town’s affordable housing guidelines to satisfy one project.
Michael Kosdrosky, a member of the Basalt Affordable Community Housing commission and former executive director of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, urged the council to reconsider the deal it cut with Lipkin.
“It’s flawed on multiple fronts and should be scrapped,” he said.
Lipkin has touted his plan as a way to keep the “missing middle” class in Basalt. There are people who earn too much to qualify for deed-restricted housing but not enough to compete in the free market.
“I live in Aspen and I’ve watched that missing middle disappear,” Lipkin said. “My goal has been to do something that allows Basalt to remain Basalt and not become Aspen.”
Under his proposal, the most expensive of the missing middle units could be sold for up to $1 million in today’s dollars once they finally get built.
Kosdrosky said that’s too high a price. He said that would exceed Aspen and every other affordable housing program in the country by allowing sale prices for households up to 250% of AMI.
“This is not a missing middle proposal. This is a missing mark proposal,” he said.
Other members of the Basalt Affordable Community Housing Commission said they were taken off guard when the council granted the second of three needed approvals to Lipkin’s project and included approval of the 23 high-priced ownership units. The town code currently caps the sales price of affordable housing units at about $500,000.
“This development was looking pretty good at the get-go,” said housing commission member Doug Macdonald. “The second revision threw us a curve ball.”
Lipkin finds himself in a position not entirely of his making. He initially proposed all rental units for affordable housing and roughly doubled the amount of affordable housing required by the town. He altered his proposal at the council’s urging because they wanted some ownership units as part of the affordable housing inventory. Lipkin obliged but the housing commission advised denying his proposal just five days before the council approved it.
Housing commission chairwoman Cathy Moffroid said the council’s approach was “disrespectful” to the commission because it is required to make recommendations based on the town code. If the town approves units that would be sold at prices proposed by Lipkin, it would require altering the code. Kosdrosky labeled that “public policy on the fly.”
Mayor Bill Kane bristled at the idea that the council proposal was so outlandish that it couldn’t be salvaged.
“Don’t have a cow here,” he said to no one in particular. “We’ll figure this out.”
Council members were divided in their comments about the proposal. Councilman Ryan Slack said he was wary of crafting complicated rules to allow for sale of higher priced affordable housing and qualifications of buyers.
“I do not want to have the same thing Aspen has,” he said, alluding to the Byzantine regulations of the upper valley’s housing authority.
Councilman Glenn Drummond countered that the idea of adding ownership units is valid and needed in Basalt.
Councilwoman Elyse Hottel said she supports including some ownership units, but closer to 100% of AMI.
Lipkin’s project is proposed on the last, large open parcel in the greater Willits area. He wants to build the 109 free-market units and 46 affordable housing units between Willits Lane and Willits Lake. He warned the council that it could be Basalt’s last chance to provide housing for the missing middle.
There is plenty of rental housing available and more being built throughout the midvalley, he said. His frustration boiled over because of town officials’ debate over the worthiness of adding higher-priced ownership units.
“I’ve got to say, you’re not taking care of the town when you’re making these decisions,” he said.
No conclusion was reached Tuesday. One suggestion was to simplify the approach and have Lipkin provide 23 rental units to satisfy his mitigation requirements and have him provide another 23 units for the missing middle on his own, without Basalt rules and oversight. The alternative of offering the ownership units through Basalt’s rules would require public hearings on existing housing rules and code amendments.
The council voted 7-0 to continue the hearing to July 26. That will provide time for the Basalt Planning and Zoning Commission to consider the final application for Lipkin’s project and the housing commission to further its scrutiny. Ultimately, the town council likely will be required to make a tough decision.