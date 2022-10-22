Basalt High cross-country knew the girls team was the favorite to secure a spot at state out of regionals, but also knew the boys team needed strong performances to be in the mix in Delta on Friday.
Following Friday’s regionals, Basalt will be sending its girls to state in search of their second state title in three years after cruising to a first-place finish. And the boys stepped up, a year removed from having a lone runner on the team’s roster, according to assistant coach Amy Rollins.
Finding out both teams would be going to state was an emotional moment for the team, at least the girls side.
“To have all these boys come in and qualify as a team, we were all a bit emotional when they were finishing because they’ve worked so hard,” Basalt senior Katelyn Maley said. “It’s such a young team and they weren’t even that excited when they found out they qualified for state, they didn’t realize it’s a big deal. We’re so proud of them.”
In their senior regional meets, Maley and Ava Lane, Basalt’s dynamic duo since the seventh grade, easily jogged to first and second place finishes, more than a minute and a half ahead of third place. Maley crossed the line 18 minutes and 32.7 seconds after the starting gun with Lane just over four seconds behind her. D’Evelyn High’s Jayden Miller finished next with a time of 20:06.2.
Basalt was buoyed by its depth runners on the girls side with sophomore Isabella Moon’s fifth place, reaching her own personal goal for the race, and sophomore Juniper Anderson and freshman Addison Raymond rounding out the scoring for the Longhorns with back-to-back finishes, 20th and 21st.
Senior Payton Barill and sophomore Morgan Fink came in 27th and 29th and seniors Lacey Lindberg and Emma Jeffries came in 37th and 41st to round out the girls runners. In team scoring, Basalt took first with 49 points, 14 ahead of second-place Colorado Academy.
The boys came in second, only four points behind Middle Park.
Led by freshman Towler Scott’s fourt- place finish, 17.5 seconds behind the lead, junior Owen Lambert came in seventh and senior Misha Logan came in 12th before the sophomore Babonoyaba twins Ivan and Ovet did the heavy lifting to prop up the team, finishing 20th and 35th, respectively.
“It’s so funny, you look at them during the race and tell them to go get the person in front of them and they just do it,” Rollins said of the Babonoyaba twins. “They are so tough and willing to push and hurt and that was totally on display today. They really went to the well and gave it everything they had for their teammates and it paid off in a huge way.”
Freshmen Lucca Del Cid came in 49th and Emanuel Andrade came in 51st ahead of sophomore Roaney Requeno Guzman. Senior Sebastian Del Cid, the lone returning boys runner for Basalt, came in 55th. The team finished 11 points ahead of third place.
Rollins has been involved with the program for around a decade and her father Ron Lund has been the coach since 2000. According to Rollins, it’s the first time the boys team has gone to state since 2015 and the program hasn’t sent even a boys runner since 2019. She said it might be the first time both teams placed so high in regionals.
“For them to just kind of figure out all year, week after week, how good they are and how good they can be was so fun to watch,” Rollins said. “We’ve been telling them for weeks, ‘Hey guys, you have the opportunity to do something really big,’ but they ultimately had to make the decision to work hard and do it and they did. … This is a big day for Longhorn cross-country for sure.”
At state, Maley will seek her third-straight individual state title.
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to try and defend my title,” Maley said. “I feel like it’s just the last go-around and I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”
Joining Basalt in the 3A competition will be the Aspen’s girls team and two Aspen boys individual runners.
The Skier girls finished in third, one point behind Colorado Academy. Sophomore Julia Diaz came in fourth overall, just two spots ahead of senior Michaela Kenny. Sophomore Eden Bohart took 15th, senior Natalie Wesner took 19th and sophomore Darienne Kenny took 23rd to round out the team’s scorers. Senior Stella Sherlock finished 43rd, Junior Gracen Rogers finished 45th, senior Carolyn Tanner finished 52nd and senior Chloe Smith finished 57th.
On the boys side, junior Edwin Ryerson took 10th, one minute and 2.5 seconds off lead pace, and senior Finn Johnson took 13th, both within the top 15 and qualifying as individuals for the state competition. Also running for the Skiers were junior Treymon Morrisey, who finished 39th, and freshman Jackson Rumbaugh, who finished 48th. Because Aspen did not run five athletes, they couldn’t score as a team.
Over in Grand Junction on Thursday, Glenwood Springs’ Sophia Nevin-Connerton took ninth in 4A regionals competition, being the lone Demon to qualify.
All state races will be held at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs on Oct. 29.