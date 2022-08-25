A new park in Willits Town Center will be named after the late Patti Beiser, who worked tirelessly to get the development off the ground and integrated into Basalt and the Roaring Fork Valley.
The compact new park is located between the Steadman Philippon Surgery Center and The Hub, Aspen Skiing Co.’s affordable housing building. It was informally referred to as Reed Street Park. The Basalt Town Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to rename it Patti’s Park.
Beiser died “somewhat unexpectedly” on Jan. 13, 2022, according to her former employer and friend Tim Belinski. “She was a leader in quiet and graceful way,” he told the council.
Three of Beiser’s friends — Susan Linden, Lyn Nehasil and Carol Jenkins — submitted a request to the town government to name the park after Patti. She had lived in the Roaring Fork Valley for 40 years before moving away about six years ago, their letter said. She had friends from Aspen to Glenwood Springs but was particularly active in Basalt.
“Patti worked tirelessly in the early days of Willits,” the friends’ letter said. “She participated in Town Council meetings, spearheaded the Farmer’s Market at Willits, organized concerts and Christmas tree lightings, interacted with the individual businesses within Willits, and assisted with many Basalt Chamber events ranging from Basalt River Days to Motors on Midland. Her smiling face and upbeat attitude made a positive impact on the community. She helped make it a community. Everyone knew Patti and everyone loved her.”
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said he had heard from 20 to 30 people in recent months about renaming the park in Beiser’s honor.
“There is no issue in the last six months that I’ve heard more about,” Kane said.
The town’s Parks, Open Space and Trails Committee didn’t take any action on the request. The committee members noted that Basalt doesn’t have a policy on naming parks after people and advised that the council set one.
Councilwoman Elyse Hottel suggested postponing the decision on renaming the park until after policy is set. She stressed that she didn’t oppose naming it in Beiser’s honor but preferred setting policy first.
Kane didn’t like the optics of that approach.
“Tabling it would be a cold-hearted and bureaucratic move,” he said.
The council approved the renaming, with Hottel in opposition, and also directed town staff to work on a policy for future requests.
Belinski said Beiser’s friends want a low-key naming of the park. They aren’t requesting a brass plate with Beiser’s name but just want the peace of mind of knowing the pleasant place is named in her honor, he said.