On Monday, a Pitkin County Sheriff’s deputy and Snowmass Village police officers arrested a 39-year-old Basalt resident after he allegedly threatened his neighbor a few days prior that he was “going to kill him” — while pointing a handgun to his head.
Edgar “Cesar” Alvarado-Alvarado at about 10:30 p.m. on July 22 allegedly arrived at his neighbor’s home in Basalt, stood about 8 feet away from the victim’s doorway, held a gun at the neighbor’s head and exclaimed several times, “I’m going to kill you,” according to a Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputy Kelli Ferguson wrote in the report that she returned a call to the neighbor at about 11:28 a.m. July 23, at which point the alleged victim “sounded very upset and frightened and was speaking very frantically,” she wrote.
In relaying what he said allegedly happened the previous night, the victim told Ferguson “he heard two clicks from the gun Cesar was pointing at him. [He] said he believes Cesar tried to pull the trigger twice and that was what the ‘click’ sounds were from.”
Admittedly, the victim noted that he did not know much about guns and was unable to describe it beyond a black handgun — but he told Ferguson during that Friday morning call that he was still in fear for his and his children’s lives, believing Alvarado would return to the home.
“[The victim] explained when the gun did not go off, Cesar got back into his green Jeep and left the area, while still shouting ‘I’m going to kill you!’ and [the victim] went to hide inside of his house,” Ferguson wrote.
The two were involved in a criminal incident two years ago (the report did not specify the context) that led to Alvarado-Alvarado’s arrest, the report notes, and earlier in the day Thursday — the day of the alleged event — at about 9 a.m., Alvarado allegedly walked by the neighbor’s property and shouted expletives at him. But the neighbor said he did not know of a singular incident that would have prompted Alvarado’s showing up to the neighbor’s home and threatening violence, the report continued.
“[The victim] said multiple times to me, ‘I do not know what I did to him!,’” Ferguson wrote, adding that the victim alleged that he thought Alvarado was perhaps on drugs of some kind. The neighbor did not plan to sleep in his home Friday night out of fear, he told authorities.
On Sunday, a PCSO deputy, seeing that there was still an active warrant for Alvarado’s arrest, found via his Facebook profile a photograph of him wearing a chef’s jacket with a restaurant logo. A Basalt police officer recognized the logo as one belonging to an establishment in Snowmass Village. Law enforcement made contact with the owner of the restaurant only to learn that Alvarado was not on shift that day but would be the next.
Meanwhile, Alvarado did not respond to Pitkin County Dispatch’s attempt to reach him via cell, a supplemental PCSO report documents.
At 4:13 p.m. Monday, PCSO Deputy Rachel Maxfield, alongside two Snowmass Village police officers, arrested Alvarado on the still-active warrant for alleged menacing with a deadly weapon, a class 5 felony. He was taken to Pitkin County Jail with no incident, according to Maxfield’s report.
Alvarado is due to appear in Pitkin County District Court for advisement Tuesday.