When Basalt holds a grand-opening event for its new riverfront park on Wednesday, there is likely to be a “whew!” from one part of the community and an “ugh” from another.
Basalt River Park on the banks of the Roaring Fork River was a long time coming. Planning for the park started about a decade ago. It has been envisioned as a centerpiece and meeting place for the town.
On Wednesday, the town will host its first show at the park as part of the Wednesday Night Concert Series and conduct a ribbon-cutting event with a few words by Mayor Bill Kane. Work is about 90% complete, with just a few “icing” features to be added after the grand opening, said town planner Michelle Thibeault.
“It’s going to be a game changer for Basalt,” she said.
The park will host music concerts, outdoor theater, dance productions and other events at a band shell featured as part of the great lawn at the park. It might eventually become a permanent home for the Sunday Market. There is a climbing wall next to the band shell and matching sculpted misting features scattered around the setting.
In addition, there are trails along the river that connect to the wilder, adjacent Old Pond Park. There are shaded seating areas and future additions will include a children’s play area with slack lines and natural play elements. The park “creates accessibility to all ages and abilities in the community,” Thibeault said.
It wasn’t easy getting to this point. A nonprofit organization headed by George Stranahan purchased the dilapidated Pan and Fork Mobile Home Park in August 2011 with visions of developing affordable housing, a hotel and a nonprofit campus. Relations soured between the nonprofit and town officials and the initial vision disintegrated.
Town government took on the cost of buying out residents of the 35 mobile homes, assisted many of them with new housing and performed the earthmoving to elevate a portion of the site out of the floodplain. A town study had concluded the mobile home park was at risk from a 100-year flood, though some residents were skeptical.
Meanwhile, two development plans were rejected before they became official applications and voters rejected a ballot proposal for the town to purchase the property. A civil war erupted over what should happen on the site, with equally divided contingents. One pressed for more park land and another for more development.
A development group headed by Basalt businessman Tim Belinski placed an option on the property and proposed a blended solution that was approved by the town council in February 2020. It produced a well-received restaurant building that’s home to Free Range Kitchen along with a mixed residential and commercial development that was received less enthusiastically. The key to Belinski’s plan was the sale of 1 acre to the town to enlarge the space envisioned for a riverside park. After the town acquired the property in November 2020, planning for the park got serious.
“The park has been completed over multiple years in three phases (and several turns of town staff),” Thibeault said via email. “Overall, the park has come in on schedule and within budget.”
The first phase of the project was completed in 2021 for just under $900,000, the amount allocated from the town’s Parks, Open Space and Trails budget. The second phase is nearing completion at $769,760.96, with funds from the open space program’s 2022 and 2023 budgets.
“There are a handful of elements that have been delayed due to supply chain issues such as some park furnishings, which include signage, seating and bike racks, band shell lighting equipment and a bench at the bus stop,” Thibeault wrote. “Between the (great) lawn and the wetlands area is a native grass-seeded area that did not take and is fenced off for reseeding. This area will have some play features installed after the landscaping takes.”
Basalt, being a Roaring Fork Valley town, is enjoying a robust debate over some features of the park — specifically the “faux rock” used for a climbing feature by the band shell, the band shell itself and related sculptures that are sprinkled around the park. In a Facebook comment on the Basalt Community Page, artist Tania Dibbs wrote, “It says faux, inauthentic, urban, synthetic. For crying out loud, why mimic nature when we live in a mountain town with a river just yards away? So inelegant.”
Ted Guy, a Basalt architect, said the use of fake rocks was as cheesy as the fake dinosaur eggs that the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority installed at some of its bus stops a few years ago.
Thibeault deftly navigated the controversy. “Everyone experiences art in their own unique way,” she said.
The climbing feature is a sculpture started with a foam core that is hand sculpted into rock formation with buckets, jugs, baskets and ladder rungs. It was hand painted and emulates water stains from the crevices. It is surrounded by a safety surface. The sculpture allows the band shell to be multipurpose when it’s not being used for a performance.
“I will stay away from the social media banter and say that this public asset is literally a piece of art and an important part of placemaking for the town to increase our public arts and community events,” Thibeault said.
Gunnison firm ID Sculpture was hired to create the climbing feature and related pieces throughout the park. The firm has created and installed innovative climbing pieces and playground equipment throughout the West.
“What we do is pretty unique,” said Andris Zobs, a partner and CEO of the firm. It is inevitable that when something is new, it faces some opposition, he added.
The company also created climbing boulders that were installed at Lions Park in Moab. The fake rock, in the heart of awe-inspiring natural rock country, initially ran into opposition in some quarters in Moab, but it’s proved so popular that it’s now included in some Moab-area climbing guidebooks.
Zobs said he understands the apprehension of some Basalt residents. Living in Crested Butte and working in Gunnison, he understands that many mountain town residents have felt they have been overrun during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think a lot of us feel our way of life is threatened,” he said.
So, when some people see artificial rock being used in their park, they object and Zobs gets it. His team modeled the pieces after natural basalt rock. The parabolic shape was meant as a nod to the town’s historic coke ovens.
ID Sculpture’s vision is to inspire kids to pursue unconventional play in a way that leads to discovery and exploration.
“Climbing is in our roots,” Zobs said. “We’re not making faux rocks so much as creating climbing structures. Sculpted rock allows you to create exactly what you need.”
The sculpted rocks are the best choice for safety and engineering, he said, and they are designed to enhance play. There are defined climbing lines in the sculpture but also infinite routes.
The bottom line for him is the project was a creative endeavor. The fact that it’s producing a reaction is a good thing.
Fabric will be stretched over the band shell frame over the next few days to prepare it for the grand opening. Wednesday’s festivities will feature the opening act Mama Lingua of Paonia at 5:30 p.m. followed by Dragondeer from Denver at 7 p.m. The Basalt Education Foundation will be the nonprofit organization that benefits from alcohol sales during the show.