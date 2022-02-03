Only one Longhorn reached double digits in scoring Tuesday night: junior Ben Limongelli, who accounted for 11 of Basalt High’s points in a 48-38 rivalry victory over Roaring Fork.
In the eyes of reigning all-state honorable mention Wish Moore, however, it’s a sign of progress for the team — nine different Longhorns found the scoresheet, five of which scored at least five points. To the senior Moore, it shows that his group is starting to play together as a team.
“There’s not a kid out there that’s scoring 30, that’s a superstar out there,” Moore said. “If we keep progressing like we did tonight, where everybody is scoring five to 10 points, keep playing team defense, holding teams to 30 points a game, we’re going to go really far.”
Basalt head coach Clinton Hunter believes his roster has talent. It’s just been a process of getting the team to mesh together — or even be introduced to each other.
The Longhorns started three freshmen Tuesday night — Taylor Hays, Hayes Gatlin and Elias Schendler — as the team retools following the graduation of five seniors. The new trio was contributing 15.3 points per game collectively entering Tuesday’s contest according to MaxPreps, when they combined to score 20.
Gatlin is second on the team behind Moore in three-pointers and entered Tuesday shooting 45% from inside the arc and out. Hays is second in assists as a guard. Schendler is working as a post player, ranking third on the team in points per game and second in rebounding.
Hunter also is giving heavy minutes to juniors Limongelli and Cooper Crawford and sophomore Wyatt Loomis, who sat on the varsity bench for one game in his freshman year but otherwise was limited to junior varsity.
“We’re a mixed group, we’ve got a ton of grades in there,” Schendler said. “We just met each other this year.”
On a team with no standout scorer, teamwork becomes even more important. As the team was just getting acquainted in the preseason, it was evident that the chemistry was not there yet. The Longhorns went into winter break with a 3-4 record, then returned with a league win over North Fork before losing the next four games. In that stretch, they dropped a non-league contest at Roaring Fork 60-52 on Jan. 21.
Tuesday night’s win bucked the trend, shaving 22 points off the Rams’ scoring effort in their last meeting. The victory got the Longhorns back to 5-8 overall and 2-2 in league play. More so, they believe it’s an indication that the picture is starting to come into focus.
“The first part of the season was obviously going to be rough, and then the second half — as we can see in this game — we just all started to click and started to just play really well as a team,” Loomis said.
With six games left on the schedule — four in league — there isn’t much time left to prove what the group can do once the glue is settled. The stretch also provides some tough tests with all remaining league contests against teams higher in the standings.
But with the abundance of youth on the roster, there will be more chances for the young core. The losses of seniors like Moore, Marlon Nelson and Blake Chadbourne will hurt, but even they see what the youth could develop into in coming years.
“They have a lot of potential,” Moore said. “I’ll be happy to see them later on. Senior year, they’re going to be crazy.”
The Longhorns travel to Delta on Friday to take on the Panthers (5-8 overall, 3-2 league). After that, they’ll play host to the currently undefeated Aspen Skiers.
Basalt won’t be the favorite in many of their remaining games, but a newfound chemistry just might help them surprise some people, the way they see it.
“As of tonight vs. the start of the year, we look like we’ve been playing together for years,” Schendler said.