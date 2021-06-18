Even as temperatures soar, Arbaney Park Pool in Basalt will remain closed until early July, town officials have announced.
“We were hoping to have it open toward the end of May … so we could be ready for the Memorial Day holiday,” Ryan Mahoney, Basalt town manager, said Thursday. “We’ve just had one delay after the next with getting materials in, and unfortunately it just put it back.”
According to a news release, the forthcoming robot-shaped kiddie pool’s flooring may not arrive until June 28, and mechanical room equipment, like essential pumps, have “been on order for more than six months.”
Mahoney did not provide a specific reopening date for the public pool located at 600 Elk Run Drive in Basalt other than to say “early July.”
In November 2020, the Basalt Town Council approved a $3.3 million contract with Rudd Construction to complete Arbaney Park Pool’s improvements.
The town had originally budgeted approximately $1.5 million for the pool project.
Councilors felt the Arbaney Park Pool project was a worthwhile community expenditure and moved forward with it despite being significantly over budget.
One of three companies to bid on the work, Rudd Construction offered the lowest bid at $3.3 million and was subsequently awarded the contract. The Arbaney Park Pool was built over 25 years ago and upon reopening later this summer will include the new robot-shaped kiddie pool and a lap pool.
Mahoney said the town would not attempt to recoup any costs from Rudd Construction for the project’s delay.
A boom in construction locally has made securing materials particularly difficult for contractors throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. The Wheeler Opera House, for instance, remains surrounded by scaffolding months past that project’s initial projection, too, because of difficulties getting stone.
“We were obviously understanding of the items that were out of their control,” Mahoney said of Rudd Construction. “We’ve been working very closely with Rudd and they’ve done a great job for us … it’s just circumstantial and we’re happy with their progress.”
A Rudd Construction representative did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.
“It’s definitely a popular amenity in the summer, so that’s why we’re pushing hard,” Mahoney said. “The good news is, it looks like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”
Basalt Mayor Bill Kane also expressed his support for Rudd Construction, saying the delay was out of the company’s control.
“There’s not much we can do,” Kane said. “I just think anybody that’s trying to build anything in the Roaring Fork Valley now is facing the same deal. It’s just delays in getting delivery of supplies, material and equipment. … We’re doing the best we can.”