Basalt’s major municipal undertaking of sprucing up the appearance of Midland Avenue and making it more pedestrian and bicycle friendly will require the town government to dip into its reserves for an amount still to be determined.
Inflationary construction costs in recent years as well as an expanded scope of the project have driven up the price, but town officials said the budget is well positioned to absorb the expense of an important community investment without neglecting other projects or services.
“The town is in a solid financial position,” said Basalt Finance Director Doug Pattison. “We’re not robbing from Peter to pay Paul.”
The town currently has $13.7 million in revenues available for the project. The town’s goal is to keep the project’s expense within a range of $17.2 million to $18.2 million, depending on whether there is a $1 million or $2 million contingency.
“The gap to fill is either $3.5 million or $4.5 million more,” said Town Manager Ryan Mahoney. “The $3.5 million has a million that is contingency and $4.5 million has $2 million that is contingency.”
The project is being tackled in two phases. The first phase is underway on Midland Spur, the short street in front of CC’s Cafe and Town Hall. The contract for that phase is $4.2 million.
Phase two will focus on Midland Avenue itself, where sidewalks will be widened, pedestrian and cycling enhancements will be made and a water line will be replaced among other things. A team representing the town has engaged in value engineering to reduce the cost of phase two and it is currently negotiating with contractor Stutsman-Gerbaz Earthmoving to whittle the price down. Mahoney said the “directional number” or goal for the total project expense is $17.2 million to $18.2 “post-value engineering.”
“It’s our reasonable expectation of where we think we can get,” he said.
Town officials declined to release the bid amount submitted by Stutsman-Gerbaz because there is no signed contract and negotiations are continuing to try to reduce the expense. The Basalt Town Council approved a “notice of award” for Stutsman-Gerbaz for phase two at its June 27 meeting contingent on a contract being negotiated.
“We’re definitely not under contract,” said Town Engineer Catherine Christoff.
Once an agreement is forged and the final construction price is known, the town will likely use restricted funds that allow for capital investments as well as unrestricted reserve funds and interest to cover the expenses, Mahoney said. “We have the money to supplement the project,” he said.
Pattison said the town has a $10.6 million reserve. Of that amount, $5.6 million is unrestricted for uses, he said.
Basalt resident and Midland project critic Ted Guy contended at a public meeting on July 11 that the project is so far over budget that the only way for the town to proceed is to start from scratch on phase two and scale it down. Guy said Monday that his experience as an architect and structural engineer over more than 40 years taught him that the town can only pare down a fraction of the expense through value engineering.
“You can get 10% out pretty easily,” he said. “You can probably get 15% out but not more.”
Guy leads a contingent that feels the project will transform historic downtown Basalt too drastically at too high of a cost. Town officials counter the project will bring much-needed improvements to utilities, appearance and functionality of Midland Avenue.
Guy wants the town to abandon plans for phase two and go back to the drawing board. The town should plan for basic project components and then add in amenities that fit within the budget. He said he has looked at the project budget and found what he views as considerable fat.
He contended the town is spending way more than what the town forecasted when the project was discussed prior to the November 2021 election on bonding. Mahoney disputed Guy’s interpretation.
In the 2021 election, the town asked voters to extend a property tax that was paying off municipal bonds. Those bonds were close to being paid off, so the town sought approval to issue new bonds in the amount of $18 million and extend the property tax to pay them off. Town officials said during the campaign they wanted the additional $18 million in bonding capacity to cover three initiatives — $9 million for the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project, $6 million for affordable housing projects and $2 million for environmentally oriented projects, such as solar arrays.
Mahoney said as part of the 2021 campaign, the town made a rough estimate of $11.5 million for the Midland project expense. In the early planning of the project, the team determined that it made sense to extend the work to Midland Spur, where additional parking could be added and stormwater infrastructure as well as water and sewer utilities could be replaced and integrated into work on Midland Avenue.
The nitty-gritty of the expenses of the two-phase project breaks down like this: $4.2 million for construction of phase one, $10.7 million estimated for construction of phase two and $2.3 million for soft costs such as engineering, design and project management.
The Midland Spur work was proposed by staff and OK’d by the Town Council as additional work above and beyond the work on Midland Avenue. Town officials realized and acknowledged that was above the original scope of the project and would require additional revenues.
The Midland Spur work cannot be blamed for blowing up the original budget, Mahoney said, because the Midland Spur work wasn’t contemplated at the time the Midland Avenue Streetscape project was first discussed.
Town officials also contended that like every other construction project in the Roaring Fork Valley and many places in the country, construction costs have soared due to supply side issues and inflation. That affected the price of the Midland Streetscape Project since the estimate of $11.5 million was made in summer 2021.
“The cost of construction is moving at such a rapid pace,” Christoff said.
The nitty-gritty on the revenue side includes $9.55 million in bond revenues, $2.24 million in state and federal monies plus other outside funds, Basalt’s match to secure a state grant, interest and some reserves, Mahoney said.
The town received more than initially anticipated in the bond issuance due to favorable interest rates, so that pushed up the revenues. That money was invested at an even more favorable interest rate to generate additional revenues.
“That has created some additional fire power,” Pattison said.
Guy has contended that pursuing the Midland project has come at the expense of other projects that were supposed to be covered when voters approved the bonding in 2021. Mahoney said that claim is “100% false.” The funds earmarked for affordable housing and green initiatives will be used as advertised, he said.
The town teamed with the Roaring Fork School District to build four solar photovoltaic projects on the grounds of public schools in Basalt. Another solar array will be installed on town property. The project will cost $1.7 million but the town is only paying $600,000, Christoff said. The other expenses are covered by grants and outside funding. That means about $1.4 million is still available for other green initiatives, she said.
The town envisioned spending $6 million on affordable housing projects. Thus far, four lots were purchased at Stott’s Mill for slightly more than $800,000. That leaves more than $5 million earmarked for other affordable housing projects. Those funds won’t be siphoned off for the Midland project, Mahoney said. Instead, the town will tap into its reserve without exhausting it.
“We’ve kept our powder dry because this project is an important community investment,” Mahoney said.