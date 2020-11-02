The Basalt Town Council may need to reevaluate its “informal” Coffee with Council events after the latest installment got a bit heated.
“There’s a reason why you haven’t seen me at any of them,” Councilmember Gary Tennenbaum informed his colleagues during last week’s regularly scheduled council meeting. “I don’t think they’re doing what they intended to do.”
Since late September, three Coffee with Council events have occurred at varying locations in Basalt, including CC’s Cafe on Sept. 29, the Element hotel on Oct. 6, and Arbaney Park’s gazebo on Oct. 20, when the discussion got contentious.
“We got into a pretty energized conversation about the Shelton land purchase,” Mayor Bill Kane said of the most recent Coffee with Council. “There was some misunderstanding on both sides of the discussion about what the purpose of those [Coffee with Council] meetings were. I think I have a good number of councilors who thought it was a chance for us to get together and talk about our priorities and things for the town.”
Council conducted a public hearing and first reading regarding the Shelton Properties land purchase at its regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 22. The town has eyed purchasing the 1-acre parcel located at 20522 Highway 82 for $1.8 million to house a public works facility. The pending purchase has been subject to additional scrutiny, which spilled over into Coffee with Council on Oct. 20.
The town does notice Coffee with Council events, however it does not record official minutes from them.
Councilor Glenn Drummond echoed many of Tennenbaum’s concerns and said he believed the latest Coffee with Council developed into a borderline policy discussion.
“Those aren’t things that we should do without minutes,” Drummond said. “We got to make sure that everything that we discuss as a council is fully vetted within the public realm.”
According to Town Manager Ryan Mahoney, the intent of Coffee with Council was to allow councilors the opportunity to interact with each other, in person, after having to meet virtually due to the pandemic.
“The idea stemmed from the fact that we had four new council members and with COVID, they are not meeting or seeing each other in person,” Mahoney said in an email last week. “The meetings are public so people can show up to listen. Council has allowed the public to speak at these, but may try to limit discussion on proposed/active policy discussions.”
Despite reservations about the informal meetings, Coffee with Council will continue on Nov. 3 in Triangle Park beginning at 4:30 p.m.
“Outreach to community is extraordinarily important and that’s how I saw Coffee with Council,” Councilor Bill Infante said. “Three minutes every other week just doesn’t do it.”
Councilor Elyse Hottel said she believed Coffee with Council went “horribly” on Oct. 20 but did not want to do away with the meetings altogether. Hottel agreed with Drummond that discussing active policy items, already on the council’s regularly-scheduled agenda, wasn’t appropriate.
“I don’t think that we should end them or that we should turn the public away,” Hottel said. “They want to talk to us and I think that that’s really important.”