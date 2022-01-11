Pending the Basalt Town Council’s approval tonight, Downtowner — an on-demand ride service — will start picking people up and dropping them off at locations in town next month.
According to Downtowner co-founder Travis Gleason, the micro-transit company based out of Delray Beach, Florida will utilize two large shuttle vans to transport residents and visitors to various places in and around Basalt’s two commercial nodes.
“Rides will be available between Willits and Old Town, as well as within each of those areas. The Willits and Old Town areas will include their surrounding neighborhoods,” Gleason said in an email. “This means riders in the neighborhoods surrounding Willits and Old Town can use the service for trips between their home and nearby RFTA stations, as well as moving between their home and businesses in Willits and Old Town.”
People can request rides either through an app on a smartphone or by calling a yet to-be-determined phone number, Gleason said. Riders should expect to share a van with other groups while traveling to their respective destinations.
The micro-transit service, which Gleason anticipated would launch in Basalt in early February, will operate as a pilot program in 2022 before being reevaluated.
According to Gleason, Downtowner’s shuttle vans will run daily between 6-9 a.m. and again from 3-10 p.m. during February, March and April as well as December.
In the summer — between June and September — Downtowner’s vans will operate from 6-9 a.m. and again from 3-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The shuttle service will be free of charge to riders and “gratuity will in no way be solicited” by drivers, according to the services agreement between the town of Basalt and Downtowner.
Gleason said the vans utilized by Downtowner would be gas powered, but electric vehicles would be considered as they “become more readily available.”
“It’s connecting Old Town with Willits, which has been a long-standing goal of the town,” Basalt Mayor Bill Kane said of the forthcoming shuttle service. “We’ll have two vans — one’s an eight passenger and the other a 12 passenger — and we’re going to test it out for a year and see if people ride it.”
Although free to ride, Downtowner’s annual services will cost nearly $380,000. The town has $190,000 available in its 2022 budget for Downtowner and also secured a $190,000 grant from the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority to cover the other half of the cost.
“We’re going to evaluate what role a van service like this could play in terms of connecting people up to broader public transportation,” Kane, who also serves on the RFTA Board of Directors, said. “Is this really going to be effective in terms of diverting auto trips from Highway 82 and reducing congestion, or is it … a convenience for residents to get from point A to point B? That’s probably the biggest question we want to address.”
During its annual retreat last summer, the RFTA Board of Directors identified the development of first- and last-mile mobility trips (FLMM) as one of its top three priorities. FLMM trips take riders from their homes or other areas to local transit stops in the form of shuttle services like those provided by Downtowner.
“At this time, there have been no other formal requests for FLMM funding from other members in RFTA’s jurisdiction; however, since the FLMM Reserve is new, RFTA anticipates that it will receive more applications for the funding in 2022,” Jamie Tatsuno, RFTA communications manager, said in an email.
The Basalt Town Council will meet virtually Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. and appear ready to approve Downtowner’s contract.
“It’s going to provide a nice alternative to people jumping in their car to make a trip around town or to get to a bus stop,” Councilor David Knight said. “Ridership, that’s the big thing. We want to see people using it.”