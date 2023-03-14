Basalt’s economy keeps shattering annual records for sales and sales tax collections.
The town government broke the $10 million barrier in sales tax collections for the first time ever in 2022, according to the year-end report. The town collected $10.49 million, up nearly 17% from 2021.
The last year the town failed to increase sales tax collections over the previous year was 2016, when it slipped by less than 1%. Since then, sales tax collections jumped 9.3% in 2017; 2.7% in 2018; and 10.4% in 2019 before heading into even higher territory during the buying frenzy that marked the COVID-19 years.
Sales taxes were up 14.3% to 7.68 million in 2020, with much of the growth via online sales. Sales soared 17% in 2021 to $8.97 million, then matched the 17% growth last year.
Town Finance Director Doug Pattison said the economy showed strength across the board with no one specific area explaining the growth.
“I think it was just a good tailwind,” he said. “Really there was not any weakening in any category.”
Every major sector of Basalt’s economy showed growth in 2022 with the exception of retail liquor sales, which were flat.
The biggest single contributor to the town’s sales tax coffers is retail food sales, mostly by the two big grocery stores, which were up 7.7% to $2.64 million last year, according to the town’s report.
General retail sales made an even bigger jump and came close to topping grocery sales. General retail sales tax collections were up 18.2% last year to $2.59 million. Colorado passed a law in 2018 to collect sales taxes on online sales. Basalt’s general retail sales collections have been growing ever since.
The other big gainers in 2022 were:
* Building materials, up 15% to $1.17 million in sales tax revenues.
* Restaurants with bars, up 8.7% to $723,444 in sales tax revenues.
* Sporting goods retail, up 5.1% to $338,103.
* Lodging, up 26.8% to $316,188.
* Automotive services, up 22.5% to $259,331.
* Restaurants without bars, up 4.4% to $130,736 in sales tax collections.
The town collects 3% in sales tax. That suggests total sales of about $350 million in 2022.
Retail liquor sales showed strong growth in 2020, as more people drank at home with restricted options for dining and drinking out during the pandemic. Sales have remained flat at the high level set in 2020. Sales tax collections from retail liquor sales were $329,428 last year.
In the decade between 2013 and 2022, Basalt’s sales tax collections increased from $4.59 million in 2013 to $10.49 million in 2022, the report showed.
The town government budgeted $8.1 million in sales tax revenues in 2022 so it far exceeded expectations. Town officials aren’t banking on continued double-digit growth. Every year is different, Pattison noted. January 2023 was up year over year but February 2023 was flat compared to February 2022.
“We budgeted a flat number for calendar year 2023,” he said.